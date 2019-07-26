Watch New York Yankees Vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Arch-Rivals Resume AL East Battle

After the Boston Red Sox hammered the New York Yankees with a 16-run victory on Thursday, the Bronx Bombers look for revenge.

On Thursday, the New York Yankees visited Fenway Park in Boston for the first time in the 2019 season — the latest that the Yanks had ever played their first game at the Red Sox’ legendary home field. And for their efforts, the Bronx Bombers left with the worst defeat ever recorded in the longstanding Yankees-Red Sox rivalry at Fenway since the ballpark opened in 1912, according to CBS Sports.

In a game the ended in a 19-3 Red Sox victory, Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka set another ignominious record, allowing 12 runs; the most any Yankees starter has ever given up to the Red Sox. But Friday is another day, and the Yankees — who still hold a 10-game lead in the AL East over the third-place Red Sox — will try again in a game that will live stream from Boston.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox AL East game in the four-game series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, 4:10p.m. PT at the iconic, 37,755-seat Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, July 26.

In Japan, that start time will be 8:10 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Saturday, July 26. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 9:10 a.m. on Saturday morning, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 7:10 a.m. Western.

Watch Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who hit two home runs in the game, discussed Thursday’s lopsided victory over the Yankees in the video below, courtesy of NESN.

Though winning the division for a fourth year in a row would take something like a miracle for the Red Sox at this point, the club retains a 57 percent chance of qualifying for the postseason, according to calculations by the statistical site FanGraphs. In fact, the Red Sox, by those FanGraphs numbers, even have a 5 percent chance — one out of 20 — of repeating as World Series champions. The Yankees, however, are a virtual certainty to make the playoffs at 99.6 percent, with a 16.1 percent chance of winning the 28th World Series in franchise history.

The Red Sox send their newest trade acquisition, right hander Andrew Cashner, to the mound, to try to keep the Yankees’ bats quiet. But in two starts for Boston so far, Cashner has not kept anyone’s bat quiet, allowing nine earned runs in 11 innings, including four home runs, on his way to losing both of his games for his new team, according to Baseball Reference.

The Yankees counter with lefty James Paxton, who was hammered for seven runs in 3 1/3 innings in his last start, against the Colorado Rockies, per BR.

Loading...

The Red Sox won on Thursday by the most lopsided score against the Yankees at Fenway Park in the history of the rivalry. Adam Glanzman / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Friday meeting, log in to MLB Network, which offers a live stream free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials from participating providers and is available through the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox rivalry game via a free live stream — but without a cable subscription — is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the increasingly popular streaming TV packages, which include YouTube TV and DirecTV Now. Those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, during which fans can watch the Yanks vs. Sox game live stream for free.

To watch the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Friday game live stream in Japan, Australia, and around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly, or one-time-annual subscription fee.