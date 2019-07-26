Highly Emotional Deleted Scene Released From ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Will Have You In Tears Again

As if that movie didn't bring on enough tears the first time around.

In a little over two weeks, the highest-grossing film of all time will have its home release, and it will hit Digital HD next week, but you may want to see this deleted scene now. Avengers: Endgame is still making money in theaters and that includes additional footage added to it, but you haven’t seen anything like this yet. Just in case you didn’t shed enough tears in your first or 10th viewing, Marvel decided to toy with your emotions once again.

Please let it be known that there are major spoilers ahead for Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame. If you don’t want to know or haven’t seen it yet, you’re going to want to stop reading right now.

One of the final scenes of Endgame has Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) defeating Thanos by snapping his fingers while wearing a version of the Infinity Gauntlet. Yes, that move needed to be made to save the world from human extinction, but it also resulted in the tragic death of the legend known as Iron Man.

After his death, the scene fades to black and moves onto Tony’s funeral, but a deleted scene shows something more emotional. As reported by USA Today, Marvel released this scene which shows multiple Avengers and heroes taking a knee to honor the fallen hero and their friend.

Prepare yourself as this one is not easy to handle.

We have an EXCLUSIVE @Avengers deleted scene from #Endgame that gives fans a heroic must-see moment → https://t.co/Y0tiB90wX7 pic.twitter.com/QZDxovUCT2 — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) July 26, 2019

After Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) says goodbye to her hero and greatest love, Hawkeye is the first to kneel. After him, the camera pans out to see Black Panther, Captain Marvel, the Guardians, and many others kneel to honor the Avenger who made the greatest sacrifice.

Gamora is the only one shown who does not kneel, but that is due to the fact that the version of her present in the scene is from the past. She is not fully aware of what is going on or even who Tony Stark is at this point.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo said that they loved this scene, but they ultimately decided to go with Tony’s funeral instead.

“It’s a beautiful scene with moving performances, but we filmed it prior to Tony Stark’s funeral. The funeral scene ultimately became a more resonant and emotional reflection on Tony’s death for us.”

Either way, the end of Avengers: Endgame would not have been easy to take.

Marvel Studios

Even though there have been countless fans who went to the theater to see Avengers: Endgame, they are all looking forward to the home release. It’s hard to not want to see it again, and that is true even when it includes scenes like this.