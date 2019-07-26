‘Lucifer’ Gets 6 Additional Episodes For Final Season On Netflix

As The Inquisitr reported at the beginning of last month, Netflix did renew the supernatural crime drama Lucifer for a fifth and final season.

While the cult-like following the series has accumulated over the years was sad to learn the series was coming to an end, they rejoiced in knowing the streaming giant was giving it the proper ending it lacked after Fox previously canceled the series after just three seasons.

It was just weeks after Fox canceled the series that Netflix rescued it. The streaming giant ordered 10 episodes for Season 4, which was released to subscribers in May of this year.

Season 4 treated fans to a meddlesome priest that stuck his nose where it didn’t belong as well as Lucifer’s first girlfriend – Eve from Adam and Eve.

According to Netflix’s See What’s Next Twitter account – which is an account dedicated to Netflix U.S. news – Season 5 of Lucifer got “a H*** of a lot better” because they ordered six additional hours of the final season. This new addition means the final season of Lucifer will feature a total of 16 episodes.

Announced on Twitter early this morning, it didn’t take long for the show’s massive following to shower the news with love and excitement. Inside of five hours, the tweet accumulated just shy of 5,000 retweets, over 15,000 likes, and a wealth of fans losing their cool in the comments.

Some Twitter users noted it was the “best news” as Lucifer was the type of series that deserved to go out with a bang.

One fan of the Netflix series took to Twitter to confirm the additional episodes was a great way to ease the pain of knowing Lucifer was coming to an end.

I AM SO HAPPY ABOUT #LuciferSeason5 GETTING 16 EPISODES!!! ???????????????? It feels like they heard us! SO ECSTATIC ABOUT THIS!!! Bring it on @LuciferNetflix!!!! — Yohanna (@Yonana_12) July 26, 2019

At a loss for words, many fans of the series flooded the comments with nothing more than a “thank you.” Some opted to attach animated GIFs from Lucifer with their appreciative comments.

Several were quick to take to the Twitter post to praise Netflix for doing such a great thing for fans of the series.

Netflix has expanded the fifth and final season of Lucifer to include six additional episodes! ???? https://t.co/2UWAyCb9Z1 pic.twitter.com/m5dnQnHvD9 — A. Michaels ???? (@QueenAnnaMich) July 26, 2019

Loading...

According to TV Line, showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson admitted to being thankful the streaming giant gave them the opportunity to bring the story of Lucifer to a close “on their own terms.”

While Lucifer fans continued to apply pressure for Netflix to consider extending the show beyond Season 5, showrunners reassured that a lot of compassion and consideration went into the decision to conclude the series.

“We also have one other, really fun toy to play with, that we know is going to be a big guiding factor in Season 5, so we’re excited about that, too,” Modrovich added.