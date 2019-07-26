Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Slams Jenni ‘J-Woww’ Farley For Being ‘Fake’ Amidst Divorce Drama

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has slammed Jenni Farley for being what he calls “fake” amidst her divorce drama from former husband Roger Mathews on the latest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

While the rest of the cast including Mike Sorrentino, Vinny Guadgnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Nicole Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick and Denna Nicole Cortese have been very forthcoming regarding the issues they are struggling with on this season’s episodes, Jenni has been tight-lipped on the drama that played out on social media regarding her divorce from her husband reported Radar Online.

“I would love for me and Jenni to have a moment where I can talk to her and maybe have her confide in me,” Ronnie said to the ever-present Jersey Shore cameras of his relationship with his longtime friend. “Every time I try to talk to her, she goes silent.”

He was also angry with his fellow castmates and perhaps, even the producers of the series, who have respectfully kept radio silent on Jenni’s difficult divorce, save for a couple of times she mentioned her wedding and her divorce to Deena in passing. He felt disrespected by his friends and the show for putting his drama front and center the last season of the series and keeping Jenni’s equally disturbing story on the backburner.

“How do you deal with someone that’s f***ing fake and not in touch with their emotions and not communicative? I get it,” he continued, slamming Jenni. “That’s why me and Roger are so close. Because we’ve been dealing with the same person, where it’s like, we’re not asking for much, we’re just asking for real-life emotion.”

He then called Jenni “fake” and was angry that she felt she could judge other people’s behavior but act as if nothing is wrong in her own life.

This season fans have seen the drama play out regarding Mike Sorrentino’s trail and eventual sentencing for tax evasion. He was sentenced in 2018 to serve eight months in a federal corrections facility. Mike is expected to be released in August of this year. The show has also detailed his wedding planning with then-fiance Lauren.

Loading...

The show has barely touched on Deena’s pregnancy, save for a trip to the doctor for a sonogram. In the series, Snooki has not announced she is pregnant as yet. Angelina doesn’t talk much about her fiance Chris and Pauly and Vinny attempt to keep the peace by keeping the mood as lighthearted as they can.

The duration of this season will showcase the wedding of Mike and Lauren and the events leading up to it, including the announcement of Snooki’s pregnancy, the birth of Deena’s baby and the introduction of Jenni’s new boyfriend Zack Carpinello to the rest of her Jersey Shore family.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays (8 p.m. ET) on MTV.