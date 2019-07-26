WWE News: Current Superstar Spends Tuesday In The Emergency Room After Appearance on ‘Raw Reunion’

It seems as if some complications led to a hospital visit for one superstar.

This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was special for so many reasons as it brought together the old and the new for professional wrestling fans. While the Raw Reunion was only exciting for a short period of time, it did lead to advancement of current storylines going on in WWE. Unfortunately, one superstar ended up in the emergency room on Tuesday after appearing in a segment on Monday night’s show.

The Raw Reunion was essentially used as a ratings boost for WWE as they wanted to bring some old-school fans back for today’s product. With names such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Stone Cold Steve Austin coming back for an appearance, it did indeed work at getting fans of the past to tune in today.

It was a great mixture of stars from the past along with today’s roster even though most only ended up in backstage segments.

One of those segments was a party that included legends, WWE Hall of Famers, and today’s superstars, but it was used to further a current storyline. At that party, a pregnant Maria Kanellis came in to rip on her husband Mike and belittle him in front of everyone and all the fans.

Not too long after appearing on the Raw Reunion, Maria hopped on her Instagram account to let the world know she spent Tuesday in the emergency room. Actually, it was the first day of work she had missed in WWE that wasn’t planned in advance.

Maria posted a picture of Sarasota Memorial Hospital which isn’t too far from where Monday Night Raw took place in Tampa. It appears as if her second pregnancy is giving her some problems which needed to be checked out instead of just hoping they would go away.

The emergency situation led to Maria missing Tuesday night’s episode of 205 Live of which she and Mike Kanellis are part of.

A contract signing was set to take part on this week’s 205 Live, but it didn’t end up happening as scheduled. It was meant to have Mike Kanellis and Drake Maverick signing their names on the dotted lines for an unsanctioned match taking place on next week’s show.

Obviously, Mike and Maria were not present, but Maverick did make an announcement that the match had been made official.

Maria and Mike Kanellis recently signed new deals which will keep them in WWE for a long time to come. There had been rumors that they were unhappy with their current positions, but that appears to have changed. The couple does have one child under two with another on the way, but at least the emergency room visit ended up on a positive note.