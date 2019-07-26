Julianne Hough Flashes Petite Figure And Big Smile While Embracing African Safari Adventure

America’s Got Talent star Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich are currently traveling the world and embracing breathtaking adventures. They have some extended family members with them, and they are sharing updates from their current outings in Tanzania, Africa.

Hough’s latest Instagram post shows her looking fresh-faced and happy as she embraces a safari adventure in Africa. This excursion, which comes just days after climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro with her husband, sister, and other family members, looks like it has already been an amazing trip, and it has only just started.

Julianne shared several photos in this Instagram post as she and her group gathered for an outdoor breakfast. Hough is wearing baggy khaki pants and a white cropped tank top with a light-colored linen shirt that is unbuttoned and hanging over her shoulders. The America’s Got Talent judge also wore a brown hat, large sunglasses, a simple gold necklace, and oversized gold hoop earrings.

The AGT judge and former Dancing with the Stars personality noted that their group was surrounded by giraffes as they dined at Taasa Luxury Camp, and it is clear that she is loving this location. Additional pictures in Julianne’s post showed the table set for eight with the beauty of Tanzania surrounding them, and then there was a photo of a giraffe, the entrance to Taasa, and a candid shot of Julianne walking and seemingly engrossed in her surroundings.

Fans of Julianne know that she is in exquisite shape, and everybody could see a hint of that in her post. Her flat tummy could be seen with this simple ensemble, and Hough’s petite figure made for quite the scene with the bold landscape surrounding her.

Julianne’s husband Brooks shared a few photos to his Instagram page from their time at Taasa as well. He noted that the lodge had been absolutely fabulous and that they were enjoying a first-class breakfast. One of the photos Laich posted showed Julianne wearing a different outfit – brown, baggy pants and top set that she dressed up a bit with a bold scarf. The dancer and AGT judge looked radiant as she smiled broadly toward her husband.

Loading...

Another earlier post from Brooks shared a couple of photos of lions that the group saw on their first game drive. He detailed that they had seen 20 different lions on that outing, and he was clearly thrilled that their safari was off to such an incredible start.

Earlier this month, Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich celebrated their second wedding anniversary. The two have traveled the world together and seem more in love than ever. Brooks and Julianne’s fans cannot get enough of this fabulous duo and their exciting adventures, and they will be anxious to see what comes next for the pair.