WWE News: Seth Rollins Explains Why He’s Been Outspoken Lately, Says People Should Stop Being So Negative

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins has been the company’s most outspoken ambassador of late. While many wrestlers, fans and industry commentators have been critical of WWE recently because of a seemingly lackluster televised product, as well as the way the company operates behind the scenes, Rollins has consistently come to the defense of his employer.

Some would argue there has been good reason to be critical of WWE in recent months, and the declining ratings suggest that people are losing interest in the weekly shows and pay-per-views. However, it seems that Rollins is no fan of the general negativity that’s regularly aimed toward WWE’s brand of entertainment.

Speaking to TV Insider, he doubled down on his defense of the company, while stating that people ought to focus more on the positive things in the world, instead of bashing WWE all the time.

“It just sucks that this is the society we live in now where it’s much easier to point out all the things you think is bad as opposed to pointing out all the awesome stuff that is going on in the world.”

Rollins then went on to discuss his new role as a locker room leader, and how sometimes his duty requires him to “put [his] foot down” and defend his co-workers. The 33-year-old also revealed that his efforts haven’t gone unnoticed, as many silent employees feel the exact same way he does about fans’ negative ideas pertaining to WWE.

“The fact I had people from different departments shoot me texts to let me know they had my back because they felt I had their back. That was cool and validating. I felt really good I was representing many people who felt the way I felt.”

Rollins told TV Insider the biggest misconception about WWE is that the company is lazy and doesn’t always care about putting on the best show possible for the fans.

The former Shield member takes umbrage with this viewpoint, arguing that everyone in every company department gives “1,000 percent” to ensure that fans get their money’s worth each time — whether they are attending a live event, watching a pay-per-view or buying merchandise.

Rollins’ latest words correspond with his sentiments in the story covered by The Inquisitr last week, where he claimed that people hate WWE because it’s the cool thing to do. He also compared the company to the New York Yankees and told its critics to chill out and enjoy the show.