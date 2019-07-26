Here’s How Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants To Spend Her 38th Birthday

As a first-time mother, Meghan Markle has kept her focus recently on her newborn son, Archie Harrison. However, as royal fans are aware, a big day for the Duchess of Sussex is coming up — her birthday. Meghan will turn 38-years-old on August 4, and she already has an idea of how she would like to spend it, according to Hollywood Life.

“Meghan’s world is pretty much just [her son] Archie right now,” the source said, explaining that Meghan would rather spend her time with her baby boy, who was born on May 6 this year. “She’s so in love with being a mom, her mind’s on her baby boy, not her birthday.”

The source continued on to say that Meghan has never planned big birthday parties for herself, as she would “rather have a low-key dinner with her loved ones.”

Prince Harry may have something special up his sleeve to celebrate his wife’s 38th birthday, but the duchess reportedly hasn’t asked for anything in particular as a gift.

“She’s very clear that she’s already got the best gift she could ever get – her little dream baby Archie,” the source said.

Rumors did swirl earlier this year that Queen Elizabeth II herself would be planning a party to celebrate Meghan’s many milestones in the past year, although it is important to note that the royal family members typically celebrate their birthdays privately, so any plans will likely not be made public.

According to The Sun, the queen invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to her Balmoral estate in Scotland as a birthday getaway, which will allegedly also include baby Archie. A source told the tabloid that the queen and her husband “adore” Meghan and Harry and it is a “huge honor” to be invited to the estate.

“It’s no secret Balmoral is her majesty’s favorite home, and that’s why this invite is so special and heartfelt,” the source said.

Last year, Meghan’s birthday was kept low-key. In fact, she attended the wedding of Harry’s close friends Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks in Surrey, per Town & Country. Harry was reportedly the best man in the ceremony.

In 2017, Harry whisked his then-girlfriend away to Botswana to celebrate her birthday. The two reportedly went on a safari, where they were photographed by paparazzi. Photos showed the couple walking arm in arm and Harry wrapping his arm around his future wife on her 36th birthday.

Meghan’s birthday may be a little different this year, but it is certainly going to be just as fantastic for the new mom.