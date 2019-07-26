Whitney Way Thore Confronts Instagram Followers Commenting On Her Weight Loss

Whitney Way Thore, star of TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life, has always been upfront about her weight, and now she’s taken to her social media accounts to set her followers straight.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old TV star posted a video on her Instagram confronting followers who have been commenting about her supposed recent weight loss.

“I’ve been reading my comments, and a large majority of them are people congratulating me for losing some amount of weight that you have perceived that I have lost, but I guarantee you that I’m still fat as sh*t, and this hasn’t changed from day one,” she said, adding that she’s not out there to be anyone’s weight loss inspiration.

“If you’re inclined to be inspired by me I appreciate that, I see you, but I’m just a complex human being focusing on a lot of other things in life besides losing weight,” she continued.

“If you’re inspired by me that’s wonderful, I’m glad, but I hope it’s because I’m a woman who learned to love herself no matter what size she is.”

Thore, who regularly posts her workouts on Instagram, also runs No BS Active, a fitness program that focuses on strength, stamina and confidence rather than weight loss. The program is $20 a month and is a series of 24-minute daily workouts, recipes and a monthly webinar.

On the video post, Thore, who has 691,000 Instagram followers, told her fans that a person’s value doesn’t increase if their weight decreases, and that a fat person can be healthy and have healthy behaviors independent of weight. She continued by saying a person’s happiness is not determined by changing their body.

Loading...

This isn’t the first time Thore has hit back at her Instagram commenters. According to People, the star is often criticized for her size and also gets negative comments about her technique when she posts her workouts.

Last month, after she posted a photo of her and her boyfriend on Instagram, many people commented on how much thinner she looked and accused her of using Photoshop. She hit back in another post where she shared a screenshot of her camera roll to prove that she didn’t manipulate the image, saying she would never alter her photos to make herself appear smaller.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is heading into its seventh season on TLC. Though there is no release date yet, two days ago, Thore posted a behind-the-scenes video of herself shooting the upcoming season.