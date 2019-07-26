Andy Cohen Claps Back After Kathy Griffin’s ‘Untrue’ Claims During Feud

Andy Cohen is clapping back against his former friend Kathy Griffin after she made what he calls “untrue” statements over the years in their very public feud which came to a head in 2017. USA Today reported that Cohen, the host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, claims the comedienne has made up stories about him in the past several years that have been “untrue and sad.”

“She’s made up a lot of stuff about me in the past few years that have just been untrue and sad,” Cohen said to USA Today.

He then said his hopes for Griffin would be that she finds “peace.”

Cohen’s long relationship with Griffin appeared to be fine until Griffin posed with a mask of Donald Trump’s bloody head during a photoshoot, causing her firing from CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live, which she hosted with Anderson Cooper for many years. Cohen took over Griffin’s spot next to Cooper the following year.

Griffin has alluded that Cohen had to do with the cancellation of her Bravo reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D List, as reported by People Magazine.

“The guy, he decides the entire slate at Bravo, and yet he gave himself a talk show that magically gets renewed every year. So, you know, I had a talk show at Bravo for years that got canceled. And I thought, ‘Yeah it’s sort of competition for Andy,’ So, no, he has not been very kind.”

The series ran for six seasons on the network.

The comedienne has been attempting to rebuild her career after the photo of herself with the Donald Trump mask covered in ketchup caused a national controversy. She recently spoke to The Chicago Tribune regarding the damage that one image caused her profitable career of over 30 years. The outlet reported that the comedienne was abandoned by Hollywood, she was compared to a terrorist, spat on by strangers, lost 90 percent of her friends, and received death threats on a daily basis. She was also investigated by the FBI.

The photo was in response to Donald Trump’s comments that former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, moderator of the first Republican debate of the 2016 campaign for president of the United States, “had blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever” after she asked him a line of questioning he did not agree with.

The comedienne has a new documentary titled Kathy Griffin: A Hell of a Story. It premiered at this year’s South by Southwest Film Festival and will have a one day showing in theaters nationwide on July 31. Kathy Griffin will then head out on a comedy tour of Asia, Australia, Europe, and America.