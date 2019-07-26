Taylor Swift Announced As The Recipient Of The First Ever Teen Choice Icon Award

It was announced on Thursday that Taylor Swift will be receiving the Teen Choice Icon Award, reported The Daily Mail. The pop singer will be the world’s first recipient of the award.

The Teen Choice Awards ceremony, which will take place in Hermosa Beach, California on August 11, will air on Fox. In a statement released by the television network, Taylor was hailed as a pop culture icon and one of the world’s biggest social influencers.

“As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide. Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.”

The 29-year-old is a 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist who was indicated as the world’s highest earning musician two years in a row by Forbes magazine. She is going on to release her seventh studio album, Lover, with her new record label, Republic Records, in August of this year.

Last year, the “Me!” singer left her old label, Big Machine Records, after they refused to give her the rights to her master copies. Several fellow singers showed their support of Taylor after deciding to leave Big Machine Records, with American Idol alum Kelly Clarkson even suggesting on Twitter that the singer re-record her discography, according to Variety.

“@taylorswift13 just a thought, U should go in & re-record all the songs that U don’t own the masters on exactly how U did them but put brand new art & some kind of incentive so fans will no longer buy the old versions. I’d buy all of the new versions just to prove a point.”

Earlier this month, it was announced that manager Scooter Braun had bought all master rights to the albums she released while signed to Big Machine.

In addition to the “You Need To Calm Down” singer, many other famous artists will be recognized at the upcoming Teen Choice Awards. The Jonas Brothers are one such group, and they will be awarded with the Decade Award. Between 2008 and 2019, the boy band received 15 Teen Choice awards and recently announced their reunion after splitting five years ago.

Other famous faces scheduled to make an appearance at the awards show include Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr., singers Madison Beer and Lauren Jauregui, Jessica Alba, Noah Centineo, and Fuller House stars John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure.