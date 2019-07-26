Kim Kardashian Hits Up The White House In A Golden Suit, Visits D.C. Jail To Talk About Reform

Kim Kardashian seems to like visiting the White House.

The reality star-mogul-law student has made a number of trips to Washington, D.C., to spend time there in recent months. That includes today when she, her 85-year-old grandmother, M.J. Campbell, and her daughter, North West, showed up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

This Hollywood power player, who seems to be expanding her horizons beyond show business, looked like a star as she entered the privileged premises. She had on a muted gold business suit that she coupled with a satin bodysuit made in a brighter gold fabric than her pants and jacket.

This world-renowned personality was definitely looking jazzy while her group took their time taking in her surroundings during a White House tour on July 25. Kardashian and her clan were at the president’s place to tour the famous residence, according to TMZ.

Kim’s grandmother was said to have been surprised by the special arrangements Kim made at the White House. These included taking a peek into the place where Donald Trump and his wife live within the cavernous estate.

Kardashian’s visit to the White House on July 25 was just one of many in the past year or so. A while back, Kardashian was at the president’s house to ask for help with Alice Marie Johnson’s release.

The 64-year-old woman on Kardashian’s mind was serving “a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offense,” Kim noted on Twitter.

After 21 years in prison, Alice Marie Johnson’s sentence was commuted last June.

Kim has also been working to free convicted murderer Kevin Keith, as explained by Your Tango.

“The media mogul has recently become proactive in the case of a man named Kevin Keith who is serving life in prison for the murder of three people. The twist? There’s a massive movement of support towards Keith because many people believe he was falsely arrested and is in fact, innocent of the charges levied against him.”

Kardashian also visited the White House again last month. She spoke at the White House’s East Room with regard to a ride-share program she has designed for former prison inmates, according to AOL on June 26.

Thank you Dr. Howard. You are such a blessing to everyone inside and they need you! All prisons need this program and people like you https://t.co/lurSz2xKuJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 25, 2019

Meanwhile, on Tuesday in the Northeast section of the United States Capitol, Kardashian was photographed while visiting a medium-security facility.

Corrections spokeswoman Keena Blackmon stated that the 38-year-old Californian was at the jail on July 24 filming an upcoming Oxygen documentary, stated The Washington Post.

Called Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project, the two-hour film — which does not have a release date — will look into prison reform, arguably among the country’s most controversial subjects.

The Kardashian project will produce “an exclusive, never before seen look inside her mission,” a press release explained, via E! Online.

Also, at her husband Kanye West’s request, Kim lobbied the White House earlier this week to try to get A$AP Rocky out of a Swedish jail, reported Page Six.

So far, this move hasn’t seen any positive movement. In fact, today, the rapper was charged with assault, per TMZ. If convicted, A$AP Rocky could remain incarcerated in Scandinavia for up to two years. Kim Kardashian, however, will likely continue working on the case.