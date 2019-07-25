Watch New York Yankees Vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Yankees Make First Visit To Fenway

The Boston Red Sox face what is likely their final chance to contend for their fourth straight American League East title when they host the first-place New York Yankees.

The 2018 World Series champion Boston Red Sox have experienced a frustrating season in 2019, and now sit 11 games behind the American League East-leading New York Yankees after 103 games, facing the harsh reality that a fourth-straight AL East division title is likely unattainable. But if the Red Sox have any chance to catch the Yankees, they need to win all four games in their series against New York that opens on Thursday night. To do that, they will need better performances from three of their best hitters — Mookie Betts, J.D. Martinez, and Andrew Benintendi — who, as The New York Post noted, have seen their offensive performance drop off significantly this season. If they are going to get back on track, they need to start in the game that will live stream from Fenway Park.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox AL East rivalry game, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 4:05 p.m. Pacific at the 37,700-seat Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, July 25.

In Japan, that start time will be 8:05 a.m. Japan Standard Time on Friday morning, July 26. In Australia, first pitch is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Monday morning, Eastern Australian Standard Time, 7:05 a.m. Western.

The Yankees have won six of the seven games between the two arch-rivals so far this year, according to CBS Sports. But the Red Sox have not played a game at their Fenway Park home against the Yankees yet. The July 25 game marks the latest arrival at Fenway by a Yankees team in the history of the rivalry.

The Red Sox offense has not been all bad news, however. The team’s 26-year-old, seventh-year shortstop Xander Bogaerts leads the team with a .954 OPS (on base average plus slugging percentage), good enough for third in Major League Baseball, according to ESPN.com. Bogaerts is followed closely by 22-year-old Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, whose .935 OPS puts him fourth in the Majors.

As for the Yankees, their shortstop Didi Gregorious may have given the Red Sox some added motivation, declaring that his team plans to “bury” Boston in the four game series, NESN.com reported.

Red Sox 22-year-old third baseman Rafael Devers has been one of his team’s best hitters in 2019. Rich Gagnon / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the American League East New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox traditional rivalry clash, log in to MLB Network, which offers a live stream free of charge to anyone with cable or satellite TV login credentials from participating providers and is available through the MLB At Bat app for mobile devices as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game with a free live stream — but without a cable subscription — is for fans to sign up for a free trial of one of the increasingly popular streaming TV packages, which include YouTube TV and DirecTV Now. Those services require credit card information and will charge subscription fees. But they each offer a seven-day free trial, during which fans can watch the Yanks vs. Sox game at the Fens live stream for free.

To watch the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox game live stream in Japan, Australia, and around the world, the best and only option is MLB.TV, which carries a monthly or one-time-annual subscription fee.