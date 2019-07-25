‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel: Pilot Episode Has Completed Filming, Now Fans Have To Wait For Greenlight

As yet, only a pilot episode of the 'Game of Thrones' prequel has been greenlit.

Fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones have been eagerly watching the leaked progress of the pilot episode of the prequel series which has been tentatively titled Bloodmoon. Now, it appears that filming has been completed and all that fans can do is wait for further news regarding whether or not the pilot will be greenlit for a complete series.

According to Kim Renfro, who posted the news to her Twitter account and is the correspondent for Insider, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys has confirmed that filming is complete for the pilot episode of the Game of Thrones prequel series. Bloys confirmed this detail during the Television Critics Association press tour on Wednesday.

“Shooting has wrapped, it looks really good, the cast was amazing,” Boys said.

The Game of Thrones prequel series has been created by Jane Goldman alongside A Song of Ice and Fire author, George R. R. Martin. Goldman will act as showrunner on the prequel series as well as executive producer alongside George R. R. Martin, James Farrell, Jim Danger Gray, Vince Gerardis, Sara Lee Hess, and Daniel Zelman, according to The Wrap. The pilot episode was also directed by S.J. Clarkson.

According to HBO, the prequel series, if greenlit, will take place “thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.”

Naomi Watts has been cast as a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.” Alongside her, the following actors have also been cast: Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, Dixie Egerickx, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

While the pilot has been shot, it is unclear how long it will take before news emerges regarding whether or not the series has been greenlit for further production.

Normally, a pilot episode is shot in order to entice networks to sign on for a full season and is not available to the general public until after the entire season has been completed. With HBO’s prequel pilot, the aim is to decide whether or not it will be a viable product to continue on with. However, considering just how popular the original Game of Thrones series was, many are very confident that the series will be greenlit for further production. However, that means that fans will still have a considerable wait after the show is greenlit as further episodes will then be filmed.