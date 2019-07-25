Bindi Irwin Reveals New Details About Her Engagement And Her Ring

On Tuesday, Bindi Irwin got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell on her 21 birthday.

Now, Irwin, who is the late Steve Irwin’s daughter, and Powell have revealed to People new details about how they got engaged and her ring.

“I’ve met my soulmate and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with Chandler,” Irwin said. “We’ve been together for nearly six years now and he’s my happily ever after.”

In a photoshoot for People, Irwin showed off her engagement ring, which is a vintage round-cut diamond. In the photos, Irwin shows off a close up of her hand, ring prominently displayed, while a snake also rests atop of her hand.

The ring is made from recycled rose gold and the gem is a lab-grown two-carat diamond. The ring’s band is inspired by nature and is twisted with scattered diamonds. Irwin told the media outlet that she loves that the ring is vintage because she’s traditional.

Her 22-year-old wake boarder fiancee also revealed more details about his proposal to her.

“After Bindi’s birthday celebration at Australia Zoo, we had a photo shoot organized to celebrate her turning 21,” he said. “Just before we started the shoot, I took her to a special part of Australia Zoo to ask the girl of my dreams to become my wife.”

“These past five years together have been the best of my life and we look forward to a lifetime of magical moments to come.”

I am so excited to marry you ❤️ @BindiIrwin pic.twitter.com/NNcaE0Ok5j — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) July 25, 2019

The pair met in November 2013 in Irwin’s native Australia. Powell, an American who resided in Florida, was visiting the country for a wake boarding competition. During his time there, he visited the Australia Zoo, which the Irwin family owns and works at. Irwin was giving tours that day and the pair met. According to Powell, the two hit it off right away and have been together ever since.

According to Fox News, Powell moved to Australia in 2017 to be closer to Irwin.

Terri Irwin, Bindi’s mother and Steve Irwin’s wife, shared her joy for the couple on Twitter, saying that she was happy for the couple and that she knew that Steve would be as well.

Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, also shared his happiness on social media. In an Instagram post, he shared a photo of Powell, himself and his sister celebrating the couple’s engagement, calling them soul mates.

There’s no word on when the wedding will be but there’s no doubt it will be a wild affair.