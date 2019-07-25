Meghan Markle’s Surprising Visitor At Frogmore Cottage Is Her ‘Lifelong Idol’

Meghan Markle had a surprise visitor at Frogmore Cottage shortly after the birth of her first son with Prince Harry, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, and it was one of her “lifelong” idols, according to Parade Magazine.

The entertainment newspaper reported that the Duchess of Sussex met legendary primatologist and environmentalist, Dr. Jane Goodall, when she came to their home to visit the couple this past June.

Apparently, Markle is a big fan of the work of Dr. Goodall, who is the world’s expert on chimpanzees. The former Suits star once said that Goodall was her idol, as reported by Parade Magazine. Goodall noted to the publication that Markle stated upon meeting her, “I’ve hero-worshipped you all my life. You’ve been my idol since I was a child.”

Besides her visit with Markle, Dr. Goodall spent some time with Markle and Prince Harry’s infant son, whom she called “very cute, very gentle.”

Goodall also spoke to Parade about meeting Prince Harry and the words she had with the royal, noting how important his new role as a father is. Goodall stated, “When you bring a child into the world today you have to worry about the future. If we don’t make a change we don’t have a future, it’s as simple as that.”

Goodall and Prince Harry met at the sixth global leadership gathering of Roots & Shoots, which Dr. Goodall founded in order to empower and encourage youth of all ages to pursue their passion, mobilize their peers, and become the leaders our world needs in order to ensure a better future for people, animals, and the environment.

Prince Harry continues his philanthropic duties for the monarchy while Markle remains on maternity leave through September. He recently visited the Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where he celebrated the opening of a new wing of the healthcare facility. The prince had a sweet connection to the hospital, as it was there where his mother, the late Princess Diana, also visited in 1989, reported Time Magazine.

Two moments, 30 years apart but still so similar, as The Duke of Sussex visits the same Sheffield Children’s Hospital his mother, Princess Diana, did pic.twitter.com/PEkdOUsR0S — Chris Jackson (@ChrisJack_Getty) July 25, 2019

In fact, Prince Harry was able to view photographs of his mother’s visit that were placed in a photo album during his time at the healthcare facility. The princess, also well-known for her philanthropic work, took the time to speak with the hospital’s young patients, their families, and the staff who look after its young charges.

Markle and Prince Harry will visit Africa this fall, bringing their son Archie on his first royal tour that will have the young family visiting Malawi, Angola, and Botswana.