Is Brandi Glanville Returning To ‘RHOBH’ For Season 10? She Tells Twitter Fans She Might Be ‘Back- Ish’

Brandi Glanville is discussing a return on Twitter.

Is Brandi Glanville going to be a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ upcoming 10th season? According to a new tweet, she believes she’s “back-ish.”

Following Tuesday night’s episode of the Season 9 reunion special, Glanville took to Twitter, where she responded to a fan who told her not to leave the show and added that they appreciated her blunt honesty.

“I left for a bit for my own personal sanity but I think I might……………be back- Ish,” she tweeted.

Glanville then further hinted at a potential role on Season 10 when she reminded fans that just because one person may have left a show doesn’t mean that the show is over.

“Just because one clown quits doesn’t mean the circus is over! Hire a new clown,” she shared in her second post, seemingly giving a nod to Lisa Vanderpump’s recent exit from the series.

Glanville joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills during the show’s second season as a friend of full-time cast member Adrienne Maloof. Then, during the third season of the show, Glanville’s guest-starring role was upgraded to that of a “housewife.”

Glanville continued to appear in a full-time role through Season 5 and later appeared in a cameo role during Season 6.

When Glanville’s role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills came to an end after Season 6, she appeared to be at odds with the entire full-time cast. However, now that a couple of years have past, she’s made nice with them and could be headed for a return, especially now that Vanderpump is no longer appearing on the series.

Loading...

In May, following a years-long feud, it was confirmed that Glanville was no longer on bad terms with Kyle Richards.

“I bumped into [Brandi] at Christmastime at the post office and it was, ‘Hi, how are you?,’ and she was just really nice. She’s always watching the show and she’s kind of put in her two cents about watching this season,” Richards told E! News‘ Just the Sip. “She’s just really nice and I left there and I thought, ‘You know, life is too short. You gotta let bygones be bygones.'”

Although Richards did say that she and Glanville weren’t exactly “singing ‘Kumbaya’ together” quite yet, she said her thoughts about Glanville and their past “sort of turned a corner in my head” after their run-in.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special concludes next Tuesday night, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.