WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon Rewrote This Week’s Entire ‘SmackDown’ Just Hours Before Going Live

If Vince McMahon doesn't like it, it isn't happening.

This week’s episode of SmackDown Live saw a jump in the ratings, and it also marked the first time that Eric Bischoff sat in on production meetings since signing with WWE. While Bischoff merely sat in and met with the creative team, he did not have a lot to do with how the show transpired. As a matter of fact, it was none other than Vince McMahon who was responsible for the show, as he rewrote the whole episode just hours before it aired.

While some may think that Vince is past his prime and focusing on the XFL beginning next year, fans can’t forget that he’s still the head of WWE. If the big boss wants something changed, he’ll have it done, or he will simply sit right down and do it himself.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., Vince arrived at the arena around 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday and read through the script for SmackDown Live. He decided he did not like how the show was written and reportedly ended up having it totally rewritten before going live.

Many of the changes were made within four hours of SmackDown airing, which is why some events were left out or changed entirely. For instance, Shawn Michaels was set to be on commentary this week, but rather he ended up in a segment with Dolph Ziggler and The Miz.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio stated that Vince’s decision to rewrite the show is why so many promoted angles didn’t take place.

This week, Daniel Bryan was supposed to make his “career-altering announcement,” which was promised by WWE two weeks ago. Once again, it didn’t happen because Vince ended up rewriting the script to change virtually everything happening that night.

Oddly enough, the MizTV segment is likely going to end up leading nowhere. Ringside News is reporting that Shawn Michaels is not going to return, and there won’t be a SummerSlam match between Miz and Ziggler, which is even more confusing.

With a couple of weeks to go until the big pay-per-view, all of that could change, but it’s strange to have a dead-end angle at this stage of storylines. WWE isn’t in total chaos right now, but it is strange to have an entire episode of SmackDown Live rewritten this close to a major event. However, it’s clear that if Vince McMahon comes in and doesn’t like something, he’s going to make sure it is changed to something he does.