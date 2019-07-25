Fans Disgusted At Kylie Jenner’s $1.2 Million-Per-Ad Instagram Pay: See The Golden Earners Sparking Outrage

Kylie Jenner isn’t the only celebrity sparking anger today – she’s definitely working her way to the top of the list, though. As The Daily Mail reports, pay figures for celebrity sponsored Instagram ads have been revealed. The newspaper referenced Hopper HQ – the social media scheduling tool calculates estimated pay-per-post rates based on following.

Topping the celebrity pay list with up to $1.2 million per sponsored Instagram post is the 21-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. The Daily Mail listed Kylie’s pay as just over this amount. Singer Ariana Grande takes second place with $996,000 per post. Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo comes third, with Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez occupying the fourth and fifth places. Despite taking fifth slot, Selena is still reported to earn a staggeringly high $886,000 per post.

With pay ranging downwards from $882,000 per post to $722,000 the other five celebrities listed are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, and Justin Bieber.

Fans appear outraged. Comments to The Daily Mail‘s report included overall anger at the figures, although many remarks seemed geared towards the Kylie Cosmetics CEO.

“This “IG star” culture is disgusting” was the most upvoted reply.

“That’s insane. She is only 21 as well. And people out there working 10 hrs shifts getting paid peanuts. Smh,” another user wrote.

“So wait, she makes 1.2 million to post something on Instagram? How stupid is our society becoming?” appeared to see one user manifest outrage.

“21 year old kid earns $1.2 million per post while some poor working stiff works his *ss off for 60 hours a week and barely making ends meet,” another individual wrote.

Countless other users appeared horrified by the amount that major faces can rake in for a single post. Many pointed out how little regular jobs can pay – one user mentioned their grandparent’s factory labor in this context.

Celebrities may largely use their social media to share their lives and promote their careers, but sponsored posts are now commonplace. Interestingly, while Kylie Jenner’s Instagram tops the pay list, this star actually promotes a lot less than she used to. Kylie does, however, continue to rake in the cash via partnerships with brands such as Adidas and weight loss product Teami Blends. Kylie’s younger sister Kendall Jenner didn’t feature on the list, but the supermodel appears to be the most active of her famous family when it comes to paid ads.

Selena Gomez fronts PUMA and luggage brand Coach. The Rock has a lucrative partnership with Under Armour. Kim Kardashian has promos across the board – they range from tooth whitening to slimming products. While the mentioned celebrities themselves may be popular, it looks like their sponsored earnings are proving less-so.