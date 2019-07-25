Stephanie Pratt Quits ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’ Ahead Of Season 2, Confirms Sudden News On Instagram

See what she told a fan.

Stephanie Pratt will not be featured on the upcoming second season of The Hills: New Beginnings.

According to a July 24 report from Hollywood Life, Pratt shared the news with a fan on Instagram after going on a rant about her drama with brother Spencer Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, and suggesting that Audrina Patridge was never truly her friend.

“OMG are you on season 2??” a fan questioned Pratt after reading her rant.

“No,” Pratt confirmed.

As fans will recall, Pratt appeared on The Hills‘ original series years ago but was not one of the show’s original cast members. Instead, she was brought in as Spencer’s sister during Season 3. However, rather than acting as a support for her brother and his now-wife, Montag, Pratt grew close to Lauren Conrad, who spent years feuding with the couple known as “Speidi.”

Following Pratt’s drama with the couple, which was further fueled by her closeness to Conrad years ago, she and Spencer have been seen butting heads throughout the first several episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings and earlier this week, Pratt took to Instagram to share a lengthy post about their long-running family feud.

As she began her post, Pratt confirmed that after participating in a draining year in Los Angeles with her co-stars, she had returned to her home in London, England “where evil siblings don’t exist.”

According to Pratt, her brother often told her that everyone hates her in Los Angeles and encouraged her to return to England because no one wanted her in California. She then said that Montag is truly evil, which is why she has no friends aside from her nanny, who she pays.

Also in her rant against her co-stars, Pratt addressed the drama between herself and Audrina Patridge, which was based around her closeness to Justin “Bobby” Brescia, who dated Patridge about a decade ago. As she explained, Patridge played the victim by suggesting she was attempting to hook up with Brescia behind her back when that wasn’t the case at all. In fact, as Patridge reportedly dated someone else off camera, Pratt and Brescia were nothing more than friends.

“No one plays a better victim than you. I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my ‘friend’ attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you. (You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time,” Pratt wrote.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Monday nights at 10 p.m. on MTV.