‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Beth Are Finally Reunited As Mother & Daughter

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 2 are in. Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will finally find out that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is actually her daughter, Beth. After months of suspense and curious storylines, mother and daughter will finally be reunited, per She Knows Soaps.

From the first moment that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) laid eyes on the baby girl, she knew that the infant was destined to be part of her family. She could not explain it to her mother, but she knew that the baby and Kelly (Zoe Pennington) were supposed to be sisters.

Steffy’s instincts were correct, but in the most tragic of ways. Phoebe and Kelly are sisters, not by adoption but by blood. They were always meant to grow up together as they are both the daughters of Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). And just as Steffy and Hope initially planned it, they did grow up as sisters albeit with Steffy mistakenly believing that Phoebe would be her daughter forever.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope will finally learn that her motherly instincts were spot on. The connection that she felt with the baby that Steffy adopted was more than wishful thinking. The little girl was actually her daughter, Beth, stolen from her by Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) on Catalina Island.

It seems rather fitting that it was Liam who first suspected that something was amiss. He overheard a rather tense conversation between Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Wanting to learn the secret that they were hiding, he started to investigate Flo’s past.

He turned to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) for help and learned that Flo had mistakenly said that she had never given birth before. Steffy also told him that her mother had hooked her up with Flo for a private adoption. However, when Liam checked with the hospital where she supposedly had the infant, he found out that they could find no record of Flo giving birth there.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Liam will storm in on Wyatt and Flo just as she is about to confess, and accuse her of not being Phoebe’s biological mother. The ruse will soon be over and they will find out that Hope is the baby’s mother.

Bring out the tissues as Hope is reunited with Beth Avalon Spencer, during the week of August 2. And cry again as the baby is ripped from Steffy, the only mother she has ever known. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.