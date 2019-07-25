Ariana Grande Cracks Fans Up In Latest Givenchy Video: ‘Just Send Me The Bill’

Ariana Grande is the star of a new Givenchy campaign, and she has been delighting fans with some amazing behind the scenes videos and photos.

Her latest clip share showed her changing clothes and posing for the cameras while on set for the luxury fashion brand. However, something unexpected happens — as she is posing in that iconic jacket outfit (she previously shared pics of her wearing a checked winter coat as a jacket, paired only with a waist bag), her phone starts buzzing.

The singer is caught off guard and swears before removing her cellphone, which is adorned with a Givenchy case, from the small bag. She then apologizes profusely and asks the team if they mind that she takes the phone call as it appears to be important.

“Hi. I’m kind of in the middle of something,” she is heard saying into the phone. “I have to go right now?” she asks. Ari returns to the set and tells the Givenchy team that she has to leave immediately, but not without taking her shot at keeping the clothes.

“Do you mind if I wear this? Can I have this?” she asks, pointing at her fabulous outfit, before affirming, “I’m gonna have this.” The 26-year-old rushes off set but manages to get her hands on a gorgeous bag on her way out, not even thinking twice before taking off with it. At the end of the video, she is seen walking away while proclaiming the most iconic line ever: “Just send me the bill!”

Ariana had her fans in stitches with the hilarious clip, with many of her 160 million Instagram followers commenting on her goofiness.

“you literally said I’m sorry 3 times in 10 seconds lmao,” one online user pointed out in a comment that was liked by hundreds of people. As Arianators (her fan base) will know, the pop star is known for apologizing constantly. Someone else wrote, “‘jus send me the bill’ i want it i got it energy cnt relate omg,” in reference to her hit tune “7 Rings,” in which Ariana sings the words, “I want, I got it.”

Others offered some heartfelt compliments, with one person writing, “we are so lucky to have u,” while someone else chimed in, “WE STAN A STUNNING QUEEN!”

Ari also teased her fans with something big, as she posted a BTS photo of a secret new music video, in which she is seen wearing a fabulous Givenchy outfit. This is a big week for her fan base, who will also be battling out the Swifties (Taylor Swift’s fans) when voting for this year’s MTV VMAs, as both singers received 10 nominations each, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.