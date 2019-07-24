Andrew Glennon Responds To Amber Portwood’s ‘Heartbroken’ Post, Says It’s ‘Sad’ She Believes Headlines

Andrew Glennon is responding to Amber Portwood's Twitter post.

Andrew Glennon is responding to a recent post shared by Amber Portwood on Instagram.

One week after the Teen Mom OG star and mother of two shared and deleted a post in which she said that “cheating is a choice not a mistake,” Portwood seemingly reacted to a Radar Online report which suggested Glennon was “moving on” and attempting to have another woman join him in Indiana.

After a fan commented on Glennon’s Instagram page, telling him he shouldn’t be doing things “like this,” Glennon responded to the person’s claim, which included a mention about Portwood’s latest Instagram post about being “heartbroken.”

“Taken out of context and blown out of proportion per usual,” Glennon responded, via Starcasm. “Sad she believes the ‘headlines,’ I thought she’d know better after 10 years. You’re more than welcome to have a pity party for literally nothing, but I’ve no time for the nonsense and the extent of my energy spent talking on the sordid topic ends with the period of this message.”

In Radar Online‘s report, it was alleged that Glennon had been texting another woman in the weeks that have followed Portwood’s arrest. According to the report, Glennon and the alleged other woman began by having a friendly interaction with one another, but ultimately, things become flirty as Glennon began asking the women to send photos.

Although there were photos reportedly sent between Glennon and the woman, there was nothing inappropriate, aside from a supposed comment from Glennon about how beautiful the woman is.

Portwood and Glennon appeared to be doing well with their relationship over the past couple of years, but earlier this month, Portwood was arrested for allegedly assaulting her partner of two years.

As fans of Teen Mom OG will recall, Portwood and Glennon met one another while Portwood was appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars in summer 2017 with her former fiancé, Matt Baier. Then, after filming wrapped on the series and Portwood and Baier went their separate ways, Portwood and Glennon confirmed their relationship and began filming together for Teen Mom OG.

Just a couple of months into Portwood and Glennon’s relationship, the couple traveled to Hawaii for a romantic getaway and during their trip, Portwood learned she was expecting their first child, son James.

Portwood also shares 10-year-old Leah with ex-boyfriend Gary Shirley.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.