Kylie Jenner Is Reportedly Keeping Her Friend Group Tight Amid Past Drama With Jordyn Woods & Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is reportedly keeping the ones she loves even closer after losing her best friend Jordyn Woods and having issues with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

The Kylie Skin CEO is keeping a very tight-knit crew these days, according to Us Weekly. A source reportedly revealed to the outlet that Jenner is being more cognizant of who she brings around her family and into her life these days.

“Kylie keeps those in her intimate circle very close. Kylie’s friends support her by being faithful and trustworthy, which Jordyn [Woods]proved not to be,” an insider said.

“Kylie is still very hurt and disappointed by Jordyn’s actions and her decision making. It completely shattered Kylie for a bit and left her feeling very conflicted.”

Fans of Jenner know that back in February, Woods was involved in a cheating scandal with Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. Since then, Woods and Jenner haven’t been in contact with each other and are seemingly not as close as they once were.

The very next month, rumors began to swirl that Scott had betrayed Jenner as well. Jenner allegedly saw text messages from another woman on the “SICKO MODE” rapper’s phone, which allegedly caused an argument between the two. The source reported that while it was “difficult” for Stormi Webster’s mom to deal with the rumors that Scott was cheating, However, the two are now reportedly “doing very well.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenner expressed similar sentiments during a recent clip of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The beauty mogul said while talking to Khloe that she felt the situation with Woods was necessary. She shared that before the scandal, Woods acted as a “security blanket” for her and she needed to see what life was like without her around as often.

Since parting ways, both women have focused on their friendships with others. Jenner has been spending more and more time with Stassie Karanikolaou and Scott Disick’s girlfriend Sofia Richie. Woods has also been spending time with her childhood friends Jaden and Willow Smith.

As for Jenner and Scott, the rapper reportedly has marriage on the brain as the couple’s relationship continues to flourish.

“Marriage isn’t important to Kylie but it’s increasingly important to Travis,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively earlier this month. “Travis is definitely into it. Kylie hasn’t expressed a huge interest in getting married but they’ve talked about it a lot.”