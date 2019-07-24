Is LuAnn De Lesseps Still Sober? She Responds After Ramona Singer Suggests She’s Still Drinking On ‘RHONY’

LuAnn de Lesseps was accused of drinking on the down-low.

LuAnn de Lesseps was accused of drinking on the down-low during last week’s second installment of the Real Housewives of New York City Season 9 reunion, and now, she’s fighting back again her co-star’s claim.

During an interview at her Big Apple apartment with Entertainment Tonight, de Lesseps reacted to Ramona Singer’s claims that she was still drinking, despite having gone to rehab twice in 2018.

“A lot of what Ramona says in the reunion does get me in trouble, ’cause people see it and they listen to it,” de Lesseps said on July 24. “It doesn’t help me and it doesn’t help me get through this difficult situation, so I really didn’t appreciate some of the comments Ramona makes in the second reunion episode.”

According to de Lesseps, Singer doesn’t get any better during the third installment of the series and tonight, fans will see that for themselves. As de Lesseps explained, Singer came off as extremely hateful and unsupportive during the show, which is odd for someone who claims to be a supporter of women.

Singer made her comments about de Lesseps’ alleged secret drinking while discussing the length of her summer 2018 rehab stint with Bethenny Frankel. During the offensive chat, Singer referred to de Lesseps as “honey pie” and asked if her first stay in rehab “didn’t work.”

Singer then said that she was giving de Lesseps “tough love” before accusing her of drinking, which de Lesseps denied. Still, Singer continued her rant against de Lesseps and said again that she believed she was drinking in secret.

De Lesseps explained to Entertainment Tonight that she felt as if her Real Housewives of New York City co-stars had been “really difficult” on her throughout the 11th season of the show, before admitting that she and the other women were able to get to a better place by the end of the episode. She then added that she felt as if she and the rest of the cast were “a family,” despite their on-screen tiffs.

“We all have issues, but at the end of the day, you all have to, you know, sit down at the dinner table and have a meal, so we have to sort things out,” she explained.

To see more of de Lesseps and her co-stars, don’t miss the third installment of the Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 reunion tonight, July 24, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.