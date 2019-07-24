Lisa Rinna Reveals She ‘Probably’ Has ‘Food Issues’ After Discussing Daughter Amelia’s Struggle With Anorexia

The reality star talks about her own struggles with food.

On last night’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion episode, Lisa Rinna opened up about her own struggles with body image and food, reports The Daily Mail.

Lisa’s daughter Amelia has had a public battle with anorexia. People reported the young model first became candid about her struggle in 2018. In a personal Instagram post, the then-16-year-old revealed she had been starving herself and suffered from health complications due to her eating disorder.

During the reunion episode, Lisa revealed she was unaware her daughter was going to go public with her battle.

According to Us Weekly, viewers caught an intimate glimpse of Amelia’s ongoing struggle. On an RHOBH episode that aired on June 4, the teen was shown being rude to her father, actor Harry Hamlin, when he asked her to eat a burger. Amelia yelled at her famous father and proceeded to flip him off.

Due to her actions, the model faced backlash from fans of the reality show.

Amelia went onto Instagram stories to explain her behavior, disclosing she has not fully recovered from her eating disorder.

“One year ago — I was not in a good place at all. I may have looked like I was recovered, but I was most definitely not. Within the scene you will see me lashing out due to my fear of food. The person displayed in tonight’s episode is not the person I am. It was the person anorexia made me,” confided Lisa’s youngest daughter.

Lisa made a point to discuss the controversial scene, notes The Daily Mail. The 56-year-old shared that her husband’s therapist told him he should have stayed quiet during the heated conversation. The television personality also stated while Amelia is healthy at the moment, she has been triggered by recent comments.

“People have said, ‘Well, you don’t look anorexic. You’re not that thin.’ Which is a really big trigger. It’s f***ing difficult,” Lisa explained.

Andy Cohen then asked about Lisa’s own eating habits, questioning if her daughter may have picked up a bad relationship with food from her mom.

“Probably, yeah,” revealed Lisa. “Do I have any food issues? I probably do ’cause I’m in this business.”

The reality star went on to explain, despite her thin figure, she is not bulimic and “probably” not anorexic. Lisa insisted she maintains her slim frame by working out numerous times a week.

To see more of Lisa and Amelia, be sure to watch the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.