‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Talks Weight, Admits She May Be The Heaviest She’s Ever Been

Erika Jayne opened up about her weight during the Season 9 reunion special on Tuesday night.

Erika Jayne didn’t like host Andy Cohen’s questions about the work that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has had done during the Season 9 reunion special, but she didn’t hesitate to chat about her weight.

After claiming it isn’t appropriate to ask someone about the plastic surgeries they may or may not have had, Erika said that while she has been thin for much of her life, she could be the heaviest she’s ever been at this point in time.

“I always grew up really thin,” Erika told Andy, according to a report from Bravo TV’s Lookbook on July 24. “This is probably the heaviest I have ever been in my entire life, but I know how to eat, I know how to lean down, and I know I enjoy pumpkin pie and aerosol cheese.”

Erika also knows how to stay active, and when it comes to her career as a singer and performer, she always appears to be fit. That said, regardless of how small or big she may be, Erika loves herself regardless and is clearly doing her best to spread positivity when it comes to the topic of body image.

“I look at myself as an art project and I’ll create whatever I want until I want to stop,” she said earlier this season.

Erika loves creating different personas so it’s no surprise to see that she is completely comfortable with herself in any form.

Loading...

While Erika did her best to stay out of the main drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, which was based around Dorit Kemsley’s decision to re-home a dog she adopted from Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, she did face some drama and tension with her costars during a cast trip to France.

As fans will recall, Erika’s costars, including Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp, expressed their thoughts about Erika potentially not enjoying the time they were spending together after enduring an awkward group lunch during their girls’ getaway. However, Erika appeared to disagree with the claims they were making against her, and as they rambled on about the way she was behaving, she stormed off and accused them of bullying her with their statements.

To see more of Erika and her cast mates, don’t miss the final installment of the three-part The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special on Tuesday, July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.