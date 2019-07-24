Teddi Mellencamp Rehashes Puppy Gate Drama On Twitter After ‘RHOBH’ Reunion

What are her regrets?

Teddi Mellencamp revisited the Puppy Gate drama of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Twitter on Tuesday night as the second installment of the reunion special aired.

After arguing for months over who was behind a leaked story regarding Dorit Kemsley and her alleged decision to abandon the chihuahua mix she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, Mellencamp shared a series of tweets with her fans and followers about her involvement with the story.

“I know I wasn’t forthcoming about the exact details of doggygate. I am not proud of my initial instinct to give a convenient — and not completely honest — account of events. I didn’t live up to my own standards through my actions and that’s what’s most difficult of all,” she wrote.

During the ninth season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Mellencamp claimed that one of Lisa Vanderpump’s employees encouraged her to spread the story about Kemsley and her dog to her co-stars, supposedly at the request of Vanderpump herself. Although Vanderpump denied any such thing, her co-stars were convinced that she was the one who wanted to make Kemsley look bad and also the one who had leaked a story to Radar Online about Kemsley giving her dog away.

While the dog is now in a loving home, the woman Kemsley gave her to ultimately gave her to someone else, who took the animal to a shelter.

As for why Mellencamp was able to remain on good terms with her co-stars, despite her admitted involvement with the doggy drama, Mellencamp explained to a curious fan that because she admitted to her wrongdoing and apologized for taking part in the potential setup, she was forgiven by the other women of the show.

“I owned my mistakes. Apologized. That’s why the women forgave me and we moved on,” she explained.

As Mellencamp admitted to being involved with Puppy Gate, Vanderpump continuously denied having anything to do with it and ultimately attempted to prove her innocence by taking and passing a lie detector test on camera. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for her suspicious co-stars, and midway through production on Season 9, Vanderpump stopped filming with the other women before quitting the show completely before the reunion taping in early June.

To see more of Mellencamp and her co-stars, don’t miss the third and final installment of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion on July 30 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.