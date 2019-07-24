Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Getting ‘Serious’ With Camila Morrone

Despite being a longtime bachelor, Leonardo DiCaprio might be ready to settle down. People reports that the Titanic superstar, 44, is getting serious with girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22.

The pair were first rumored to be dating in 2018 after they were spotted together in Aspen, Colorado. And despite the Oscar-winning actor keeping tightlipped about his private life, the two are often photographed together, holding hands in New York City and attending Coachella together. The two were also both present at the Cannes Film Festival in May, although they posed for photos separately.

“They seem pretty serious,” a source told People. “It’s definitely not a casual relationship. Camila spends a lot of time at his house.”

“Camila is long known as Leo’s girlfriend. And Leo introduced her to both of his parents long ago.”

News outlets have been circulating rumors about DiCaprio and Morrone’s relationship since they were first spotted together. Last November, US Weekly reported that the two were considering marriage.

“They’ve talked about getting engaged,” the magazine’s source said, adding the actor was “ready to have kids.”

The pair’s relationship follows DiCaprio’s long line of relationships with young models. His past girlfriends have included Blake Lively, Gisele Bündchen, Bar Refaeli and models Toni Garrn, Nina Agdal, Kelly Rohrbach and Erin Heatherton.

According to Vice, DiCaprio and Morrone met at Cannes in 2017 when the Argentinian model was just 19. They officially started dating six months later. Neither of the pair has confirmed or talked openly about their relationship.

In fact, there have been rumors for years that DiCaprio makes his girlfriends sign non-disclosure agreements. As the LA Times reports, workers at DiCaprio’s company Greenhour Corp. had to sign confidentiality agreement documents to preserve the actor’s “personal safety, well being and business.”

Part of this agreement barred his employees from revealing personal information about DiCaprio.

And according to Vice, the actor doesn’t take kindly to those who do reveal personal information about him. After DiCaprio threw Garrn, a German model, a birthday party at his Hollywood Hills mansion in 2013, her friends shared photos of the event on social media. They were later contacted to take them down. DiCaprio broke up with Garrn just a few months later.

Vice also reports that during an interview with Cosmopolitan, when asked about DiCaprio, model Lily Aldridge “visibly shut down” and refused to comment.

DiCaprio stars in Once Upton A Time In Hollywood, which hits theaters on Friday, July 26. Morrone most recently appeared in 2019’s Mickey And The Bear.