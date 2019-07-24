Police Arrest George Michael’s Former Boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz

U.K. police arrested George Michael’s former boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, after he reportedly destroyed the late singer’s luxury mansion in London.

Authorities arrived at the property Tuesday night after neighbors reported seeing Fawaz, 45, standing topless on the roof of the estate, The Sun reported.

On Sunday, the news outlet reported that windows at the home had been smashed. Fawaz, who has been living in the mansion since Michael was found dead at the residence on Christmas Day in 2016, reportedly claimed he was renovating the home.

Reports claimed that Michael did not leave anything to Fawaz in his will, and Michael’s family wants him out of the home. Fawaz has refused to leave the premises, and even reportedly said the only way he would leave was “in a box.”

“Police were called on Tuesday, 23 July at around 7pm to a report of a man seen on the roof of an address. Officers attended and the man was no longer on the roof but inside the address, which had extensive damage,” a police spokesman said, per The Sun.

The spokesman also said that the London Fire Brigade were also called to scene because of the damage done to the estate.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage. He has been taken into custody at a north London police station,” the spokesperson added.

One neighbor said the damage to the home was extensive.

“Every fixture and fitting, every door and window, everything George left in there – it’s all completely destroyed,” the neighbor said, adding that even toilets, sinks, walls and ceilings were smashed.

“This can’t have happened in just one night, he must have been systematically smashing the place up for a long time,” the neighbor said.

EXCLUSIVE: Fadi Fawaz is dramatically arrested after 'smashing up George Michael's £5m London mansion' https://t.co/ft4BH5TvvX — The Sun (@TheSun) July 24, 2019

The Sun reported that last April, Fawaz began selling some of Michael’s personal belongings after Fawaz failed to pay off a debt. He reportedly said that the money was the only way he could continue paying attorney’s fees after legally battling it out with Michael’s family members over Michael’s estate.

Fawaz, a former hairdresser, reportedly demanded a multi-million dollar payout from Michael’s will, citing the lifestyle he had become accustomed to since the he began a serious relationship with Michael in 2015.

The Sun reported that Fawaz is working on a million-dollar book deal that will detail his relationship with the singer.

Fawaz has maintained that Michael took his own life and had attempted suicide before. The coroner’s report claimed that Michael died of natural causes.