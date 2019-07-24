Meghan Markle Reportedly Thinks That Kensington Palace Is ‘Claustrophobic’ And Prefers Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie have settled in their home at Frogmore Cottage and it appears that Meghan couldn’t be happier. According to an article published by Us Weekly, Meghan thinks that Kensington Palace is “claustrophobic” and much prefers her more private life in Windsor.

“She really likes living in Windsor,” their source said. “It’s much less complicated to have friends visit and feels less claustrophobic than Kensington Palace.”

As The Daily Expressreports, Frogmore Cottage has been extensively renovated for the royals and some of that money came from British taxpayers. Approximately £3.2million — about $ 4 million — in public funds was used to outfit the cottage with new flooring, kitchens and bathrooms. Baby Archie reportedly sleeps every night in a £25,000 or $31,000 nursery and has a couple of features that you may not find in the average baby’s room like security cameras.

“The cottage is much more private, and they wanted that for the arrival of the baby,” an insider said to Us. “Harry and Meghan are very happy with how the cottage turned out. They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s experience has shown that privacy can be difficult to maintain while living in Kensington Palace. The Express notes that they’ve had to plant extra greenery around their home there so that they can prevent onlookers from getting a glimpse of them and their three royal children.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Frogmore Cottage home is ‘pretty much a fortress’, royal author claims https://t.co/xVgr90iOFV pic.twitter.com/tEBZKCgulI — The Washington Time Post (@washington_time) July 22, 2019

Us Weekly notes that Harry and Meghan are committed to giving their child as normal of a life as they can while they’re at home. They reportedly have no live-in staff at Frogmore. Their insider also said that the Sussexes have a nanny and a housekeeper who help out during the week but the evenings and weekends are for family time.

Meghan Markle has gotten some flack from the British media for making privacy a priority. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the Duchess of Sussex was recently slammed after she attended Wimbledon this year with her friends because one of her security guards stopped a fan from getting too close.

“If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately, it’s pretty straightforward,” said Piers Morgan during an episode of Good Morning Britain, after he made the point that the lifestyle of a British royal is paid for by the public so citizens have a right to have access to them.

But there are some people in the British media who are defending her, people like broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

‘The TV star and royal thing are different roles, she may be getting them confused,’ he said as reported by Metro. ‘If she’s got it wrong, there’s no excuse for bullying her.’