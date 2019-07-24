Alex Rodriguez’s Sweet Birthday Tribute Video To Jennifer Lopez Will Melt Your Heart

Happy birthday Jennifer Lopez! The actress, dancer, singer, and producer turned 50-years-old on Wednesday. Of course, her loving fiance, Alex Rodriguez, already wished his special lady well in the most adorable way. The former baseball pro shared a touching tribute video for Lopez on Instagram on Tuesday evening, and fans can’t get enough of it.

The video on Rodriguez’s Instagram feed began with the businessman delivering a personal message on camera for his soon-to-be wife. It then cut to several short clips of Lopez, Rodriguez, and their children as Rodriguez continued to speak over Billy Joel’s tune “This is the Time,” per E! News.

First, Rodriguez wished Lopez a happy birthday, sweetly calling her “baby girl” a few times.

“Since we’ve been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday. Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be the best at everything that you do,” Rodriguez said.

He continued on to call Lopez the “best” partner, mother, daughter, and performer and assured her that he, their children, and her fans will always love her.

The tribute video included clips of Lopez spending time with her 11-year-old twins, daughter Emme and son Maximillian, as well as Rodriguez’s daughters, Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14. In addition, there were scenes from her trip with Rodriguez to the Met Gala, dates in New York City, birthday parties, and more special events. Toward the end of the video, Rodriguez included several short clips of himself kissing his fiancee. Finally, the final image showed the day he proposed to Lopez.

The video garnered over 600,000 views in just 11 hours. Lopez thanked her future husband in the comments and revealed that it made her cry.

“I love our life…I love you so much… thank you my beautiful Macho…” she wrote.

Many fans wished Lopez a happy birthday and praised Rodriguez for treating her like such a queen.

“You are a lucky man. Please take good care of Jennifer,” one fan said.

Loading...

“You are one of the best daddy & hubby in this world,” another added.

Lopez and Rodriguez have been together for over two years. Back in March, the former shortstop finally popped the question during a beach getaway.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Lopez she has finally found the “one” in Rodriguez. As fans know, she was previously married three other times.

“Jennifer feels like she finally met her match and that he is really ‘The One’ she was destined to be with,” the source said.