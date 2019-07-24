Vicki Gunvalson Is Reportedly Planning To Quit ‘RHOC’ After Her Demotion

Vicki Gunvalson isn't happy about her reduced role.

Vicki Gunvalson is reportedly considering quitting her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County after being demoted to a part-time position following a 13-season run as a full-time housewife.

According to a report from Radar Online on July 23, Gunvalson is facing a “major slump” after learning that she will no longer be a main cast member of the hit Bravo TV reality show and will likely not return to the show for Season 15.

“Vicki doesn’t know what to do with all this free time and she is very sad,” a source close to the cast explained. “She’s been trying everything she can think of to win back her orange but she is starting to see that it is a lost cause.”

The insider went on to say that Gunvalson is totally bummed about her demotion, even though she believes she brought the reduced role on herself. As the source explained, Gunvalson knows that the only way she will ever be able to reclaim her full-time role on the series is by mending the relationships she’s destroyed.

While Gunvalson was able to reconcile her relationships with Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador after a couple of seasons of feuding, she is still at odds with Kelly Dodd and when it comes to the future, it’s hard to say if a reunion is possible for the two of them.

The insider added that while Gunvalson has “screwed” so many people over and been known to act like a diva, she often believed she was untouchable when it came to her role on the show. Now, however, it is clear that she was not untouchable at all.

Following months of rumors regarding her demotion, news of Gunvalson’s reduced role on The Real Housewives of Orange County was confirmed by Bravo TV weeks ago. A short time later, Gunvalson took to her Instagram page to share a cast photo of herself without her usual peach and told her online audience that her role on Season 14 would be “different.”

“For the past 14 years I’ve opened up my life, my loves, my ups and downs on The Real Housewives of Orange County and I am proud to be the ‘OG of the OC,'” she wrote in her emotional post. “I am back again this season right in the middle of the action in a different role.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 will premiere on Bravo TV on Tuesday, August 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.