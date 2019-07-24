Wendy Williams Flaunts Curves In Crop Top & Tight Leggings

Wendy Williams is like a whole new woman since filing for divorce from her longtime husband, Kevin Hunter Sr., earlier this year, and she’s ready to take on the world.

According to the Daily Mail, Wendy Williams was spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday after she spent the weekend celebrating her 55th birthday.

The talk show host wore an all-black ensemble, which included a t-shirt that she had tied up as a crop top to reveal her flat tummy. Williams also wore a pair of skintight leggings, which flaunted her long, lean legs and curvy backside.

Wendy had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also wore a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light, glossy pink color on her pouty lips.

The TV personality accessorized her look with a diamond chain around her neck, a large diamond ring on her finger, black and white sneakers on her feet, a pair of oversize sunglasses on her face, and a black leather purse, which she carried in her hand.

On Monday, Wendy told her studio audience during her show that she doesn’t know who she’s become since her divorce, but that she “likes her.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Wendy Williams is getting ready to tackle yet another big project as she’s set to produce a movie about her life for the Lifetime Network.

“The authorized project provides a revealing look at Wendy’s journey, from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the success of her own syndicated talk show. Despite all the naysayers and obstacles Wendy encountered throughout her life, her strength and determination have allowed her to thrive,” the network stated in a press release.

Leigh Davenport has written the script for the movie, which is set to begin production later this year. The movie will also be accompanied by a documentary about Wendy’s life.

Currently, there is no word on who will be playing Williams in the movie, but it seems that Wendy will have a lot of say in the film, which will follow the ups and downs of her career in radio and on television.

Fans can see more of Wendy Williams by following her on Instagram, or tuning in to her talk show, which airs weekdays.