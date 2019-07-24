Robin Williams’ Son Cody Pays Tribute To His Late Father By Getting Married On Dad’s Birthday

Robin Williams’ son Cody just gave a new meaning to his father’s special day.

On July 21, which happened to be Robin’s birthday, Cody tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Maria Flores. The news was shared by Robin’s daughter, Zelda, who posted a photo of the happy family on Instagram along with a sweet remembrance of her father in the caption.

In her post, Zelda noted that July 21 always had special significance to her — the day that her friend and fellow actress Juno Temple was born, the day that Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon (Zelda admitted that she’s a “space nerd”), and it was her father’s birthday, the last day she was with him alive before his passing in 2014.

Zelda wrote that the day had become bittersweet for her after her dad’s death until she got the chance to welcome a new member to the family.

“That last one had begun to usurp the joy of the first two in recent years… that is, until two days ago, when it became something new. On the 21st of July, 2019, it became the day I officially gained a new sister!” Zelda wrote. “To @mariaaafloresssswilliams and Cody, you are a light in all of our lives. I’m so grateful to have paid witness to your love over the years, to have watched you grow and care for each other in ways we should all be so lucky to experience.”

The picture gained some viral interest, with many leaving notes of congratulations for the happy couple and sharing their own remembrances of their dad.

As Us Weekly noted, it has been a year of new beginnings for Robin Williams’ family even before Cody and his fiancee tied the knot. Back in May, his son Zak and fiancee Olivia June welcomed a son named McClaurin. The couple paid their own tribute to the late actor, picking Robin’s middle name for their son.

The circumstances were not always so happy for Robin Williams’ children in the years that followed his death, however. After the actor’s sudden passing in 2014, his children were locked in a contentious legal dispute with the late actor’s widow over his estimated $100 million estate. As Rolling Stone noted, the two sides were able to come to an agreement over how to divvy up his fortune, with his children retaining his awards, which included an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Good Will Hunting.