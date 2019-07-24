‘Knightfall’ Season 3: Tom Cullen Discusses Potential Storylines

While there is no official news yet regarding a renewal, Tom Cullen discussed what he would like to see in Season 3.

Season 2 of History Channel’s Knightfall has already aired in the U.S. and is currently airing in the U.K. Already, fans are wondering if the historical drama series will be renewed for a third season. As yet, there is no official announcement but one of the show’s lead actors, Tom Cullen, recently spoke out about what he would like to see in Season 3.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 2 of History Channel’s Knightfall. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Season 2 of Knightfall, Landry, played by Cullen, continues to struggle against the laws of the Templar Knights. While Season 1 was about how Landry flouted the rules, Season 2 sees the Templar trying hard to stick to the rules and make sure he is right before god once more. Along the way, he is guided quite harshly by Talus, played by Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill. By the end of the season, Landry has certainly achieved his task. However, there are many unanswered storylines that could be explored, should Knightfall get renewed for a third season.

Currently, there has been no word regarding a renewal from History Channel and their likely won’t be at this point until the series has completed its run in the U.K. Numbers appeared to be down in the U.S. for the show’s second season and it is possible that History Channel is looking to see how the series fares overseas before making their final decision.

Larry Horricks / History Channel

Regardless, Tom Cullen recently spoke to SyFy about what could potentially be explored if Knightfall is renewed for Season 3. While he gave no hint of whether or not he knew if the series was likely to be picked up for a further season, he was happy to talk about what he would like to see explored in Season 3.

“I know that [Knightfall showrunner] Aaron [Helbing] has been wondering where we can go,” Cullen explained.

Cullen believes that there are plenty of avenues to follow should Knightfall get renewed. After all, there is no set time when the Templar Knights were truly wiped out across the world. In fact, in Malta, the Knights of Malta were originally formed as a result of the Templars and still exist in some degree today.

Loading...

However, there is one path in particular that Cullen would like to see History Channel take with Knightfall.

“There is still… a lot of open storylines. The big one for me is Pope Clement, who has really risen. I think that the Templars will really want to exact some kind of revenge on him because I think they feel strongly betrayed by his actions.”

As for whether fans will get to see this development remains to be seen and viewers will just have to wait for the official word from History Channel regarding the continuation of Knightfall.