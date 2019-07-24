‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Breaks Her Silence On Social Media, Says She Is ‘Heartbroken’

Amber Portwood has remained quiet on social media since her arrest after the Fourth of July. On Tuesday night, though, she returned to Instagram and shared a post with her followers. The Teen Mom OG star shared a photo of a breaking heart and included with it a sad caption.

“I am so heartbroken right now…omg? Wow I guess the truth always comes out,” Amber wrote.

Amber didn’t reveal what she was heartbroken about or what the “truth” was, but fans tried to be supportive of the mom-of-two in the comments section of the post.

The post comes after a report claimed Amber’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, had started talking to another woman after Amber’s arrest. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a source spoke to Radar Online and claimed Andrew had started talking to this unnamed woman and confiding in her about the recent events.

“She sent him photos of herself, nothing inappropriate. He told her how beautiful she is. He wanted her to come to Indiana, but she declined.”

Amber and Andrew met in 2017 while she was filming for Marriage Bootcamp. The two announced their relationship and, shortly after, revealed that they were expecting a baby together. Amber gave birth to the couple’s son, James, in May 2018. They celebrated his first birthday earlier this year.

Amber was arrested on July 5 after she allegedly assaulted Andrew while he was holding their son. At some point, Andrew reportedly reached out to 911 for help. Following Amber’s arrest, Andrew filed for sole custody of the couple’s son. Since her arrest, Amber had a supervised visit with her son, which took place last week. Amber will be back in court later this week.

The mom-of-two was introduced to audiences on her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and her then-boyfriend Gary Shirley found out they were expecting a child together. The relationship between the two did not work out and they eventually went their separate ways. Amber then spiraled downward and spent some time in prison on drug-related charges. Upon her release, she turned her life around and continued to share her story on Teen Mom OG.

Teen Mom OG has been following the first-season cast of 16 and Pregnant for a decade. Recently, the cast was in New York City to film for the reunion special, which Amber did not attend.

New episodes of Teen Mom OG air Monday nights on MTV.