Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Photo Of 1-Year-Old Daughter True Is Making Instagram Melt

Khloe Kardashian’s daughter is taking Instagram by storm, and she’s just barely a year old. On Tuesday afternoon, the 35-year-old reality star took to the social media platform to share the latest snap of her baby girl, True Thompson, looking like she could already be a model. Khloe’s followers are practically melting over the adorable post.

The photo on Khloe’s Instagram feed showed baby True sitting on a miniature white bench in front of a white backdrop. To match the scene, the little girl wore in a flowy white dress with her dark hair pulled up into a high bun. Just like a model, True rested one hand on the arm of the bench and the other across the back as she bent her knees to place her feet on the bench. She flashed her adorable smile and gentle smile at the camera.

In the caption, Khloe warned her 23-year-old younger sister, Kendall Jenner, who is actually a model, that True is coming for her career.

The photo gained over 913,000 likes in under an hour, promising to hit a million very soon. Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to gush over the precious little angel.

“I seriously can’t take this!!!!!” makeup artist Ash Kolm said.

“True, you have my whole heart babygirl,” Khloe’s close friend Khadijah Haqq McCray added.

“Bet she’s going to have your personality and big heart,” a fan predicted.

Another fan claimed that they guessed True would become the next model in the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Many others simply left heart eye emoji in the comments.

“Oh my God @khloekardashian [two heart eye emoji] she’s the cutest [two heart eye emoji] lisses from Portugal [purple heart] love you both, so so much [three heart eye emoji],” a fan wrote.

At the time of this writing, Kendall had not yet responded to Khloe’s playful warning.

True also made an appearance on Khloe’s Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Khloe recorded a video of the little girl sitting in her high chair wearing a light purple nightgown with a few silly stickers covering her face. True ate some yogurt directly from the cup, getting the snack all over her face in the process as she smashed the container against her face.

True makes frequent appearances on Khloe’s Instagram feed, and the mother of one has made it clear that the baby has changed her life.

“Mama’s sweet girl!! I thank God for you every day!” she captioned an Instagram photo of True back in May.