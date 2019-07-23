Jill Duggar Revealed That She Recently Did Something For The First Time Ever

Jill Duggar is getting quite adventurous these days.

Jill Duggar spent pretty much her whole life on reality TV. She is now married with two little boys and has done her share of traveling with her family and even lived in Central America while she and husband, Derick Dillard, were missionaries. But there is one thing that she had yet to experience in her life. She had never been to a salon to get her hair done. That has all changed.

The Duggar daughter revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that she just had her hair trimmed and layered, which isn’t all that unusual for most women. However, she told her fans that this was her very first time ever having her hair washed and styled at a salon. Her hairdresser is also a familiar face for die-hard Duggar fans that may recognize her. Jill had her hair done by her brother-in-law’s sister, Danielle Seewald.

Ben Seewald’s sister graduated earlier this year from the Paul Mitchell cosmetology school. She is now working at Tease Salon in Little Rock, Arkansas, which is where Jill Duggar went for her first-ever hair washing and styling experience. As seen in the after photos, the mom-of-two chose to keep her brunette locks long. She only had her hair trimmed up, and Danielle added plenty of soft curls cascading down her back.

A few fans thought that Jill should have gotten her hair shorter, but most admitted that her hair looked healthier than it had been. Someone asked in the comments if the 28-year-old former reality star had her hair done by professionals for her wedding in 2014. Jill replied back that her sisters did her wedding hairdo.

The girls always did each other’s hair while growing up on 19 Kids and Counting. Now that they are grown up with families of their own, some of them are taking a walk on the wild side by getting beautified outside of their family’s home.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is living far away from her sisters, so she has no choice but to go elsewhere for someone to do her hair. She just recently went with blond highlights right before she moved to LA. Even Jessa Seewald had gone to the same salon as Jill did to get her hair done. Danielle Seewald posted an Instagram photo back in March of her sister-in-law standing outside the salon. She just had a blowout and a “soft glam” while she was still pregnant with Ivy Jane.

Jill Duggar is wearing pants, has her nose pierced, and is now taking trips to a hair salon. Keep checking back for more Duggar updates as you just never know what could be next on her agenda.