‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Baby Daddy Andrew Glennon Has Reportedly Already Moved On From Star

Does Andrew Glennon already have a rebound in mind? It certainly seems so!

As fans will recall, Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood found herself in trouble with the law once again on July 5 when she was arrested for domestic violence against Glennon after she flipped out, thinking that he “dropped the ball” on their 4th of July plans. Following her arrest, a no contact order was also issued against Portwood to protect both Glennon and their 1-year-old son, James, from Portwood. And after all of the drama surrounding his girlfriend, Radar Online shares that Glennon has moved on in his love life and is texting another woman already, according to an insider.

“Andrew started talking to a woman after Amber’s arrest. He has been confiding in her about the whole situation through text.”

“She sent him photos of herself, nothing inappropriate,” the source said. “He told her how beautiful she is.”

The insider goes on to reveal that Glennon even invited the mystery woman to visit him in Indiana but sadly, he was turned down. On Instagram, Portwood alluded to the fact that Glennon may have cheated on her before all of the drama unfolded, posting a cryptic quote that seemed to be directed at her baby daddy.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that the situation between Portwood and Glennon is a total mess. After she allegedly attacked Glennon with a machete and hit him with a shoe on the night of her arrest, Portwood was also charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and domestic battery. Since then, Glennon has filed to get sole custody of their son and Portwood was kept away from him for quite a bit of time following the drama.

“Father believes Mother is currently unable to provide a safe, stable and secure environment for James on an ongoing basis due to her frequent refusal and/or failure to take medicines prescribed to treat her mental-health conditions, among other concerns,” the court report read.

Loading...

But last Thursday, the reality star was granted a supervised visit. A source close to the situation shared that the purpose of the visits are so that the baby is able to see his mom.

Just before all of the drama went down with Portwood and Glennon, their relationship seemed to be going pretty well. In fact, The Inquisitr even shared that prior the the Portwood’s legal woes, Glennon was thinking about popping the question and even provided a list of possible venues to the MTV production team. Sadly, it looks like the couple may not rebound from this most recent setback.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday evenings on MTV.