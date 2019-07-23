‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Reportedly Miserable In Marriage

After one month of marriage, the couple may already be on the rocks.

After just one month of marriage, Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already over their honeymoon phase, reports Radar Online.

Despite having a fairytale wedding held at a lavish castle in Versailles, Kentucky, the couple may not get their happy ending.

“Brittany wanted to have this magical and over-the-top wedding so that she could have a dream wedding that would play out on TV,” a source told Radar Online. “And although it was everything that she ever wanted and more, the magic didn’t last long at all.”

According to the source, Brittany does not trust Jax and believes he may cheat again.

As reported by The Insider, Jax had a public cheating scandal in 2017. Fellow SUR employee Faith Stowers revealed she had sexual relations with the 40-year-old. Initially, Jax denied the allegations. Eventually, he came clean and confirmed Faith’s claims. Brittany was quick to forgive Jax for his infidelity and allowed him to stay in their shared apartment.

The couple seemed to brush Jax’s indiscretions aside, until Vanderpump Rules costar Ariana Madix played an audio recording of Jax bad-mouthing Brittany to his mistress. In the recording, the reality star claimed he no longer found his girlfriend attractive. He went on to say he did not have any intentions of marrying or having children with her.

After taking a break, the couple decided to take steps in mending their relationship. When Jax’s father died, he decided he was ready to fully commit to his girlfriend of three years. In June 2018, Jax proposed to Brittany at the Malibu restaurant, Neptune’s Net.

Since their nuptials, the couple appeared to be in pure bliss.

However, Brittany’s excitement of being a newlywed has been reportedly dampened by the belief her husband will stray.

“She thought that getting married would make all of her suspicions go away… All it has really done was give her a ring and more reason to worry,” stated the insider to Radar Online.

The source also noted Jax is unhappy with his new wife’s spending habits.

“Jax is freaking out about money now, too… it has been causing some major issues because she loves to spend,” continued the source.

The insider confided the couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement, which everyone in their inner circle thinks is a huge mistake.

To see more of the couple, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules on Bravo.