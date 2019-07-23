Eric Lutz Confirms He Was Offered A Role On The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Eric Lutz is an actor and model.

Eric Lutz could have been a new cast member on Vanderpump Rules, but because he wants to pursue bigger opportunities, he decided to turn down the role.

During an interview with the Derby Informer on July 23, the aspiring actor and model said that after arriving in Los Angeles to pursue his dreams, he was offered roles on both Vanderpump Rules, which airs on Bravo TV, and Rich Kids in Beverly Hills, which aired on the E! Network years ago.

“People don’t hear ‘no’ a lot,” Lutz explained. “[My professors would share], ‘know your worth and remember the good things take time.'”

While Lutz turned down a role on Vanderpump Rules, he did get a job at SUR Restaurant & Lounge, which he shared via Instagram. He surely spent time with the series’ stars, including Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright and Ariana Madix, while working there.

Although the show has certainly jump-started the career of many, including Lala Kent and Billie Lee, Lutz believes he made the right decision when he opted out of joining the dramatic cast.

“Saying no [to roles] is what I believe landed me a really big agency,” Lutz said of signing a deal with Wilhelmina Agency. “They saw that I’m a guy who’s grounded and knows what he wants … I had big opportunities.”

For Lutz, his career journey was all about patience and for years, he made it clear to his friends and family members that he was waiting for a role to take on that he could be proud of. That said, his deal with Wilhelmina is huge. After all, the agency is one of the top agencies in the entire world and has a number of locations around the globe, including headquarters in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City.

The agency also has a broad list of talent, which includes singers Demi Lovato, Nicki Minaj, and Shawn Mendes.

While Lutz will not be featured on any future seasons of Vanderpump Rules, the show has reportedly added a new cast member, Dayna Kathan, for Season 8. According to a report from Hollywood Life earlier this week, she’s already stirring the pot with newlyweds Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

“[Dayna] currently works at Sur,” a source shared. “It’s looking like she will be full–time on the show. Expect her to almost be like an additional ‘witch of WeHo.'”

According to the report, Kathan was featured briefly during Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on an episode that featured Taylor having a boys’ night with his co-stars at the Mondrian Hotel.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.