Lauren Akins Says She And Thomas Rhett Are ‘Over The Moon’ After Announcing They’re Expecting A Baby Girl

Country singer Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are expecting baby No. 3 together. The singer made the announcement on his Instagram page on Tuesday, according to Us Weekly

Rhett posted a photo to his Instagram page showing himself and his wife with their two daughters, 3-year-old Willa Gray and 23-month-old Ada James. In the photo, the two young girls have their hands on their mother’s belly. With the picture, Rhett joked that he was excited to announce that he would be paying for three weddings. He revealed that the couple are expecting another daughter.

Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, also took to her Instagram page to share photos of the announcement.

“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year,” Akins wrote with a series of 10 photographs.

Akins shared the same photo as Rhett as well as another photo with their two daughters kissing her baby bump. She also shared some photos of the gender reveal.

In the photos, Akins is holding Willa while Rhett holds Ada. They are holding mini cannons, and in the photos, pink smoke can be seen coming out of them.

“Despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl!” Akins added in her caption.

Akins revealed that the two young girls “cannot wait” to meet their little sister. While she didn’t hint at any baby names the couple may be thinking about, she did reveal that she has been dealing with some sickness throughout the pregnancy and apologized for canceling plans.

“For a second there I wasn’t sure if I was pregnant or just puked for a living. But she’s soooo worth it,” she added.

On his post, Rhett wrote that he was “so blessed” to reveal the couple is expecting their third child together. He also expressed that his two young daughters are going to be the “best” big sisters to their new baby sister.

The couple has known one another since childhood and they tied the knot in 2012. In 2018, Rhett spoke to Us Weekly and revealed that he would like to have three children one day while his wife would be happy with five. So, how many does he think they will have?

“In a perfect world, she would want five [kids]. I would be good with three, so we’ll probably have five.”

Congratulations to Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins!