Watch River Plate Vs. Cruzeiro Live Stream: Copa Libertadores Round Of 16, Start Time, Preview, Watch Online

Defending title holders Club Atlético River Plate of Argentina take on Brazilian Serie A side Cruzeiro Esporte Clube in the opening Copa Libertadores Round of 16 match.

The 2019 Copa Libertadores, South America’s most prestigious continental club championship, opens its knockout stage on Tuesday with a series of first-leg matches. Led off by defending champion Club Atlético River Plate of Argentina facing last season’s Brazilian Serie A eighth-place finisher Cruzeiro Esporte Clube, favored four-time Copa Libertadores winners River Plate are already looking ahead to a possible semifinal rematch against Argentine rivals Boca Juniors, according to AS.com, the club they defeated in a thrilling two-legged final last season. But Cruzeiro has also won the South American championship twice, though not since 2009, and are among the favorites to bring the cup back to Brazil, starting with the first-leg knockout round match that will live stream from Buenos Aires.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the River Plate vs. Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores Round of 16 first-leg match on Tuesday, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. Argentina Time on Tuesday, July 23, at the 66,200-seat Estadio Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In Brazil, the start time will also be 7:15 p.m. Brasilia Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 11:15 p.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, the live stream gets underway at 6:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 3:15 p.m. Pacific. In Spain and throughout Central Europe, that start time will be 12:15 a.m. Central European Time on Wednesday, July 24.

Oddsmakers see reigning Brazil Serie A champions Palmeiras as the favorites to take home the Copa Libertadores, according to Oddschecker, at 4-1, with both Cruzeiros and River Plate listed at identical 8-1 odds.

Both teams are dealing with personnel issues heading into the knockout stage match, according to BeIn Sports. For Cruzeiro’s veteran attacking midfielder Thiago Neves, an injury may keep him sidelined for his club’s third game in a row. On the defending champions’ side, defender Milton Casco and Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré will both be absent from the match due to suspensions.

The Copa Libertadores has been played annually since 1960, with Argentine side Independiente claiming the most titles with seven — though none since 1984. The club did not qualify for this year’s tournament after a seventh-place finish in Argentina’s Superliga. River Plate has won the Copa Libertadores four times.

Star Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borre of River Plate will sit out Tuesday’s match due to suspension. Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of River Plate vs. Cruzeiro, use the stream provided by BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite provider login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without login credentials for the BeIn network can also view the River Plate vs. Cruzeiro match online for free. Here’s how. Sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services will ask for credit card information and subscription fees, but each also includes a no-obligation, seven-day free trial. During that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Millonarios vs. La Bestia Negra match live stream for free.

In Argentina, Fox Play Sur will carry the live stream, as it will in several Caribbean and Central American countries as well. In Brazil, the SportTV Football network will broadcast and live stream the match.

In Canada, all Copa Libertadores matches will be streamed live on the BeIn Sports Canada streaming platform. In Spain, DAZN Spain will carry the live stream of the Copa Libertadores Round of 16 match.

Other international viewers can try a Facebook Live stream to watch the Copa Libertadores showdown.

For an exhaustive list of networks around the world that may also offer a live stream of River Plate vs. Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores Round of 16 first-leg match, pay a visit to the Live Soccer TV site.

In the United Kingdom, the only live stream will be offered to customers of the betting site Bet365. Otherwise, there will be no television broadcast or live stream offered for the River Plate vs. Cruzeiro Round of 16 match. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.