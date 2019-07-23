Jenelle Evans Says She And David Eason Are ‘Stronger Than Ever’

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason have had a rough couple of months, but the former Teen Mom 2 star is declaring that the two are “stronger than ever” in a new picture posted to her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Jenelle and David are in their car and Jenelle cuddles up to David as they both smile for the camera. Jenelle wrote on the picture “#StrongerThanEver.” The statement comes after a rough couple of months that included losing their children to CPS and Jenelle contemplating divorce.

Back in May, David allegedly shot Jenelle’s French bulldog, Nugget. After that, she admitted to Us Weekly that divorce was “in [her] thoughts.”

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids. [Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”

Later in May, the children in the care of Jenelle and David were removed and placed with other family members. Jenelle’s son Kaiser was cared for by his father, Nathan Griffith, while Jenelle and David’s daughter Ensley was placed in the care of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara Evans. David’s daughter was also in the couple’s care and was placed in the care of her maternal grandmother.

Jenelle and David spent weeks in and out of court as they fought to regain custody of their children. Just before the Fourth of July, the case was dismissed and the children returned to Jenelle and David. She spoke to Us Weekly and told the site she was “ecstatic” to regain custody.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids. Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

After the dog incident, MTV cut ties with Jenelle Evans. Prior to that, she had shared her story on Teen Mom 2 for nearly a decade. She was first introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. She then joined Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska on Teen Mom 2. The cast is currently filming for Season 9B of the show, and while Jenelle won’t be returning for the new season, a replacement for Jenelle has been named.

Jade Cline from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will join the other Teen Mom 2 cast members for Season 9B. As for Jenelle Evans, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she is reportedly hoping to have her own show.

An air date for the new season of Teen Mom 2 has not yet been announced.