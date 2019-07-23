‘Fuller House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Says She’s ‘Never Getting Rid’ Of Her TV Family Amid Lori Loughlin Scandal

The 'Full House' veteran admits it won't be hard to say goodbye as the spinoff series comes to an end.

Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin says her longtime costars will always be her family. In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the Netflix star reflected on the spinoff sitcom’s fifth and final season, and talked about saying goodbye to the costars she first worked with on Full House more than 30 years ago.

Sweetin, who plays Stephanie Tanner on the Fuller House reboot, admitted that she won’t be as emotional as she was when Full House ended its eight-season run back in 1995.

“I think [ending filming is] a little easier [now] because the first time it was like, ‘Am I gonna see these people again?’ Now I’m like, ‘I’m never getting rid of them.’ Like, this family, we’re together through thick and thin, so it makes it a little easier in that I know I won’t be saying goodbye to them.”

Sweetin’s sweet words about her TV family come just four months after her longtime Full House costar Lori Loughlin, who reprised her role as Aunt Becky in the reboot, was indicted for her alleged involvement in the college admissions scandal. While Loughlin’s future on Fuller House has not yet been confirmed by Netflix, the 54-year-old actress was fired from her Hallmark Channel series, Where Calls the Heart.

Sweetin is not the first Fuller House star to make it clear that the cast will always have each others’ backs. In March, Sweetin’s TV sister, Candace Cameron Bure, talked about the close-knit cast in a Kids’ Choice Awards acceptance speech, per Us Weekly. In her speech, Cameron Bure said, “A loving family sticks together no matter what.”

The Fuller House actress added that a family will “stick together through the hard times, they support each other, they encourage one another, they pray for each other, and they stand by their side, no matter how tough it gets.”

Many fans took Cameron Bure’s comments to be a show of support for Loughlin.

While Sweetin says she’ll never say goodbye to her Fuller House family, her costar John Stamos, who plays Jesse Katspolis on the reboot of the 1980s ABC sitcom, told Entertainment Tonight that when Fuller House wraps its final season later this year, he’s considering developing a prequel spinoff set in a time period before Full House takes place. Stamos teased that he’d love to know more about the Tanner clan’s backstory before the era depicted on Full House.

Sweetin addressed Stamos’ prequel idea in the Access Hollywood interview.

“If he wants to do a prequel, I’m sure we’ll all talk about it and we’ll see what happens,” the Full House veteran said.

Full House aired for eight seasons on ABC, from 1987 to 1995. After a 20-year hiatus, the Fuller House reboot made its debut on Netflix in 2016 and will end its five-season run later this year.