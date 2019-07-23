Luke Perry’s Son Jack Shares Loving Tribute To Late Father Before ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Premiere

Luke Perry’s son, Jack, a professional wrestler also known as Jungle Boy, posted a touching display of love for his late father during the premiere of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, in which Luke played the role of Scott Lancer before his death.

In the video, which was posted to Jack’s Instagram page, the wrestler walked towards a huge billboard on Sunset Blvd. featuring the late 90210 star in his final film role.

As a drone captured his movements, Jack patted Luke’s billboard and then climbed to the top of it.

The touching video’s caption paid homage to the late actor. Jack stated that his father deserved his role in the film and to attend its premiere. He also called his father “a stud in life.”

Luke died on March 4 at age 52 after suffering a sudden, massive stroke.

In an ironic twist, across the road from Luke’s billboard was another billboard featuring the actor’s 90210 television family, who will be featured in a revival of the series for Fox, titled BH90210.

Several of Luke’s former Beverly Hills 90210 co-stars, including Ian Ziering and Shannen Doherty, commented on the post about how happy they were to see their friend honored by his son in such a dramatic way.

The director of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood saw the Instagram post, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. He called the video “fantastic” and said, “It moved me so much.”

Tarantino also told ET that Jack worked on the film alongside his father as a PA and as an extra in a few scenes.

Tarantino also said that Jack looked “bada**” on the billboard featuring his late father, calling his climb a “lovely tribute.”

Luke’s co-star in the film, Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, said that working with the actor on the production was an honor. He had grown up watching him, Doherty, Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, and Jennie Garth weekly on Luke’s iconic 1990s series, as reported by People Magazine.

DiCaprio said he was “starstruck” talking to one of his teen idols when the two worked together on the film and called the loss of Luke’s great talent and gifts he gave to the world “tragic.”

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood tells the story of TV star Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they navigate the big changes that are occurring in the film and entertainment industry, which they hardly recognize anymore.

The film will be released nationwide on Thursday, July 25.