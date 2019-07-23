Britney Spears Engagement Rumors Swirl After Big Night Out With Beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears rocked the red carpet Monday night at her first movie premiere with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. Some fans noticed that she appeared to be wearing a sparkly ring on her left hand and this has led to a lot of speculation that perhaps Britney is engaged to Sam.

Sam and Britney hit the swanky California premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the new Quentin Tarantino film that stars heavyweights like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, and Margot Robbie, and even has an appearance by the late Luke Perry.

Before walking the red carpet together, both Britney and Sam shared some photos to their Instagram pages showing them dressed to the nines for the event. What could not be seen in those photos, or in many pictures of the pair snapped as they posed together outside the premiere, was the sparkly ring on Spears’ left hand.

However, many different versions of photos that were snapped Monday night of Britney briefly standing solo on the red carpet show her with her left hand on her hip, and what appears to be a large diamond ring on that all-important ring finger. Is the 37-year-old singer engaged to her 25-year-old beau?

Britney Spears just made a surprise appearance at the #OnceUponATimeInHollywood premiere! pic.twitter.com/rhrQxJBAeT — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 23, 2019

Page Six mentioned the sparkler and noted that they could not reach representatives for either Britney or Sam for comment. While Spears and Asghari have been dating since late 2016, the singer said a while back while appearing on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden that she doubted that she would get married again.

“But I’m not going to marry anyone, no. I don’t believe in marriage anymore.”

Fans know that Britney was married to childhood friend Jason Alexander back in 2004, but it was annulled just 55 hours after it took place. Spears was also married to Kevin Federline for about three years, and he is the father of her sons Sean and Jayden.

Not only has Britney said that she didn’t anticipate getting married again, but her mental health issues have presented significant challenges for her again over the past few months. As The Inquisitr noted, some fans even speculated during this red carpet appearance that Spears may still be struggling to find some balance.

If Britney is still struggling significantly with her mental health challenges, getting engaged to Sam right now might seem like poor timing. While neither Spears nor Asghari is commenting on the engagement rumors, E! News did share a close-up of the singer’s hand that certainly does make it look as if this ring could have come as the result of a proposal.

Did Britney Spears recently get engaged to Sam Asghari? It seems unlikely that the pop star would wear a sparkler like that, on that hand, and pose with her hand on her hip like that if she wasn’t looking to spark some rumors and speculation. However, neither the singer nor her boyfriend seems ready to either confirm or deny that there are wedding plans on the horizon.