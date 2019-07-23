Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Video Of Stormi Learning To Count: Kid’s A Pro

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is growing up fast. This 1-year-old is reaching major milestones as a recent video from her famous mother has shown.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram stories last night for a little home footage. Kylie’s video didn’t show her face – rather, everything was centering around her little girl. The video showed a child-friendly board with numbers in bold colors, and a similar one also appeared with the letters of the alphabet. The 21-year-old makeup mogul was proving every inch the dedicated mother as she encouraged Stormi to count on her own.

While Stormi didn’t quite appear capable of listing full batches of numbers by herself, she was proving quite the pro. With Kylie getting her kid off to a good start, Stormi was able to relate that the number four comes after three. Stormi also proved her capabilities in the letters and colors realm.

“Purple,” Stormi could be heard saying.

Stormi appeared stylishly clad in a pink two-piece comprised of shorts and a sleeveless top with her little feet fitted into white sneakers. Although fans weren’t treated to the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s outfit, they did get a sneak peek of the star’s long manicured nails.

Buzz around Stormi has been nothing short of explosive ever since her arrival was announced back in February of last year. With a birth announcement that broke Instagram’s records for the most number of likes, this famous baby’s popularity was earmarked from day one. As fans will know, Kylie chose to conceal her pregnancy. With Kylie virtually disappearing from social media and zero public appearances toward the latter half of 2017 and early 2018, fans began wondering if something was up.

Since Stormi’s arrival, fans have largely warmed to Kylie’s role as a mother. Being a mom is something that Kylie now speaks openly about, and she’s even been interviewed by big sister Kim Kardashian about the whole affair. When Evening Standard arranged for the KKW Beauty founder to probe her sibling on all things motherhood, Kylie appeared to speak candidly.

“I think more about the future because of her. Every time I leave and I’m stressed about leaving her, I’m like, ‘I’m doing it for you.’ Everyone says you change completely when you become a mom, but I really feel the same, just better. So I don’t know what really has completely changed my world, besides her, of course. But I feel like it’s only gotten better.”

Fans wishing to see more of Kylie and her little girl should follow the star’s Instagram.