Zac Efron is hilariously twinning with this Food Network host, who shared a post regarding their similar looks, calling the former High School Musical star’s imitation of his signature style “the sincerest form of flattery.”

Guy Fieri, who hosts Guy’s Grocery Games on The Food Network, posted a side-by-side pic of the twosome, sending his Instagram followers into hysterics over the similarities in Efron’s new style to Fieri’s iconic hairdo. Include Efron’s beard and mustache, which is also similar to Fieri’s look, and they could be twins, according to the popular chef.

The best part of all was that Efron shared Fieri’s original post on his own Instagram with a statement addressed to the chef that read, “Next time you’re in L.A. I’ll take you to ‘flavortown'” and adding that “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.” The statement “I’ll take you to flavortown” is a quote Fieri uses on The Food Network when he is at an establishment he thinks is particularly good and worthy of visiting. The word was also added to the Urban Dictionary in 2010.

Fieri added to Efron’s post that the photos showed “two good looking guys right there.”

While it is unknown if the two men are friends or have previously met, their banter brought a smile to fans’ faces on the social media sharing site, with followers adding they loved being a part of the joke and the good-natured jabs the two men had taken at one another.

Guy Fieri was one of the most popular winners of the series The Next Food Network Star, where contestants competed for a chance to host their own series on The Food Network. Fieri was the winner of the second season of the competition. He has since gone on to host a number of shows for the network, including Guy’s Big Bite, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Ultimate Recipe Showdown, Guy Off The Hook and Guy’s Grocery Games.

While best known for his work in the Disney Channel series of films High School Musical, Efron has since shed the last of his pop idol status as he moves forward in his career with the films The Greatest Showman and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. In the latter film, he played murderer Ted Bundy in the Netflix biographical crime thriller.

The two aforementioned films are only a small taste of how far Efron has strayed from his former shaggy-haired persona of HSM‘s Troy Bolton, with roles in the films Hairspray, 17 Again, New Year’s Eve,The Lucky One,The Paperboy,Neighbors,Dirty Grandpa,Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and Baywatch.

It is unknown whether or not Fieri and Efron will eventually meet up for an in-person pic. Fieri has featured famous faces on his Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives series, so anything is possible if Efron is up for the challenge of enjoying some delicious treats alongside the colorful Food Network host.